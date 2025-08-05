Libya: Afrobasket 2025 - Rwanda Beat Libya in Warm-Up Match

5 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda 71-65 Libya

Rwanda on Monday, August 4, beat Libya 71-65 in a friendly match held at BK Arena. The two teams are preparing for the forthcoming AfroBasket 2025 finals which will take place in Angola from August 12-24.

Monday's win was one of the two fixtures scheduled against Libya before leaving for Angola for the Afrobasket finals. The two teams return to action for another buildup game on Wednesday, August 6.

For Afrobasket 2025, Cheikh Sarr's Rwanda was placed in Group A alongside Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde and DR Congo. They will open their group stage action on August 13 against Côte d'Ivoire, before going up against DR Congo on August 15 and Cape Verde on August 17.

