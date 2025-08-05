Rwanda: Cycling - Nirere Turns Focus On 2025 World Championship

5 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Fresh from winning Pupkewitz Megabuild Windhoek Women Tour, Xaverine Nirere, has said her focus is now on improving her performance at the 2025 UCI Road World Championship which will take place in Kigali, from September 21-28.

Nirere, who plies her trade at Kenyan club Team Amani, won the Windhoek Women Tour in Namibia after clocking 7 hours 18 minutes and 42 seconds. She beat off tough challenge from the likes of teammates Merhawit Asgodom and Serkalem Watango 7:28:37 and 7:28:54 respectively.

She told Times Sport that there is no stopping in performing well until she qualifies to participate in the World Championships in Kigali.

"I am very happy to win this race which was not easy. We worked together with my teammates to get to this. The day before, I worked hard and put in a difference so that today would be easier for us."

"This award will boost my morale and give me a chance in the upcoming competitions. These include the African Championships and the World Championships that will be held in Rwanda, where I want to try and finish in good places," Nirere said.

Besides winning the yellow jersey for the overall race winner, Nirere was also named Best Sprinter, with 28 points, five points ahead of De Marigny-Lagesse Lucie of Mauritius.

Nirere, 23, is a road racing cyclist from Rwanda, who has been active in cycling since 2016.

She is the sister of Tour du Rwanda 2014 and 2016 winner Valens Ndayisenga.

