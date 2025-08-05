Rwanda: How Art Is Transforming Lives of Street Children in Musanze

In the bustling streets of Musanze, where children once begged for food and slept under plastic sheets, something beautiful is happening. Young voices now fill creative spaces with laughter, colors come alive on blank canvases, and dreams are taking shape through art.

This transformation is the work of Art for Change Rwanda, an initiative that sees potential where others see only poverty.

'Art for Change' is a non-profit organization formed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by Olivier Hodari, a well-established visual artist who recognized the urgent need to address pressing issues in his community.

The organization aims to create an arts program that provides restorative creative care for children living on the streets, focusing their efforts in Musanze District, Northern Province.

Through committed street outreach in their city, Art for Change serves children in extremely critical circumstances who have little or no external assistance. For Hodari, the journey began long before the organization's official launch.

"The dream started when I was young but it became real when I started noticing the children on the streets, seeing not just their poverty but their potential," Hodari told The New Times.

Growing up with parents who consistently supported vulnerable families, Hodari inherited more than just artistic talent; he inherited a heart for service.

"I saw my mother always support people, mostly those from vulnerable families, and I grew up with that heart."

The pivotal moment came when Hodari realized he could use his artistic gifts to make a difference. He decided to support his community by using what he has, which is his art.

The true inspiration struck during a simple act of kindness. When Hodari and his friends gifted papers and crayons to a group of street children. The gesture put an extraordinary smile to the children who since found themselves in the world of art.

"What they drew was incredible. Not just talent, but emotion, pain, and hope. That was the moment we knew that art can speak when words fail. It can heal and bring dignity back."

This revelation transformed watching into action. "We decided that watching wasn't enough, we had to act. Even if we didn't have much support, we had love and art."

Art for Change Rwanda began humbly with just five children, some hesitant, others simply hungry for attention. Today, the organization serves at least 32 children, with a remarkable track record where all participants have left the streets and returned to school.

The program operates with impressive consistency. During holidays, children attend three times per week, learning painting, music, and sewing. During school periods, they come on weekends, receiving education, vocational training, therapy, hygiene support, and nutrition. Since its inception, Art for Change Rwanda has impacted over 70 children.

While the children learn practical skills like drawing, painting, sewing, and music, the deeper curriculum focuses on self-worth. "More importantly, we teach them that they are valuable. Through music, they learn to express emotions they were never allowed to feel. Through sewing, they create something with their own hands, something they can be proud of," Hodari emphasized.

Choosing the overlooked

Art for Change Rwanda specifically focuses on street children because, as Hodari explains, they are the ones the world often overlooks. People see them as dirty, dangerous, or lost. But they see children's pure hearts shaped by harsh realities.

Understanding that these children didn't choose their circumstances, Hodari and his team work to show them their value.

"Many were forced out of their homes because of family conflicts. Others were born into poverty. We chose them because they need someone to fight for them, to see their beauty, to tell them they matter."

"The journey has been filled with both tears and triumph. We've cried with children as they opened up about their pasts abandonment, abuse, fear. But we've also danced with them, sung with them, painted murals of their dreams," he added.

Despite challenges, especially with resources, the work continues. "Watching a child go from street life to expressing themselves confidently in art or returning to school, reconnecting with family, it is beyond words. Every small progress feels like a celebration."

The true measure of Art for Change Rwanda's impact lies in the stories of those it has served.

Dominic Nzafashwanayo, 19, lived a reality no child should endure. Unable to afford school materials and fees, he dropped out and found himself on the streets, where survival meant making impossible choices.

"My life was a living hell on the streets; I had to steal from people to be able to get what to eat. I hated myself for what I was going through, but I couldn't change anything about it," Nzafashwanayo recalls.

Art for Change Rwanda became his lifeline in 2021. "Art for Change got me out of the streets and put me back in school. They taught me how to paint and hand craft skills. At this point, I can never go back to the streets because my life has changed, and I will start high school next September."

Today, Nzafashwanayo's transformation is complete with the organization giving him all necessary materials he needs to study and in life.

"My story has changed for the good because they used to call me out for stealing from people, but now they call about new job opportunities from the things I learned," he said.

Cedric Iradukunda's story represents perhaps an even more remarkable transformation. At just 15 years old, he had already spent a staggering 10 years living on the streets, essentially his entire childhood stolen from him.

When Hodari brought him into the Art for Change Rwanda family in 2022, the young man's life took a turn.

"I was taken back to my family and learned different skills, and I'm no longer a dropout. I have been disciplined by the organisation."

The comprehensive support system worked. Cedric returned to school with the organization's help and discovered a talent that would change his future.

Through the tailoring skills he learned at Art for Change Rwanda, he can now make a living, transforming from a child dependent on the streets to a young man with marketable skills and hope for tomorrow.

Through creative expression, consistent care, and unconditional love, street children are becoming artists, students, and future leaders.

Nzafashwanayo now receives calls about job opportunities instead of accusations of theft. Iradukunda has reconnected with his family and gained both education and a profession.

Looking ahead, Art for Change Rwanda plans to build a permanent creative center where children can live safely, learn freely, and grow into independent, empowered young people. Future expansions include mental health support, formal education sponsorship, and job training programs.

The ultimate vision extends beyond individual transformation.

"One day, we want to see some of these children become the next generation of Rwandan artists, teachers, leaders, and even mentors for other street kids and vulnerable children," Hodari said.

The center serves as more than a classroom; it's a healing home where children feel seen, eat regularly, laugh freely, and experience family-like treatment.