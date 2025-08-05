Africa Attracts Billion Dollars in Gold Mining Investments

Africa, the world's second-largest gold-producing region after China, is witnessing a surge in gold mining investment in 2025, fueled by strong global demand, favourable prices, and vast untapped reserves attracting increased international interest.

So far, billions of dollars in investments have been announced in recent months highlighting a growing momentum, according to experts at Energy, Capital and Power, a Cape Town-based consultancy firm.

Just in June this year, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa extended a US$35 million loan to Theta Gold Mines for its US$77 million Transvaal Gold Mining Estate in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa.

Similarly, the Canadian firm, Asante Gold, secured a US$470 million financing package from Appian Capital and South Africa's FirstRand Bank to expand the Chirano Mine and advance the Bibiani Project in Ghana - Africa's leading gold producer and the sixth largest, globally.

These investments followed the Africa Finance Corporation that provided a €100 million loan to a Portuguese firm Mota-Engil Africa in May this year to support gold mining infrastructure in Ivory Coast and Mali.

At the same time, China's Zijin Mining launched a gold streaming initiative to raise US$200-400 million in FDI for African gold assets - starting with a US$125 million investment in Montage Gold's Koné Project in Ivory Coast.

Perseus Mining of Australia has also made strides in 2025, approving a US$124.6 million FID for the Yaouré Underground Mine in Ivory Coast and committing US$523 million to the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania.

In addition, UAE-based Ambrosia Investment Holding invested US$375 million in Allied Gold's expansion in Ethiopia and Mali, acquiring a 50% stake in the process.

And, in Uganda, gold continues to gain its prominence in the economy with the latest development being a US$50 million Euro Gold Ltd refinery opening in Kampala. During its launch on July 29, Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, said the refinery would go a long way in fulfilling the government's stance of in-country value addition to Uganda's precious mineral resources.

Bright future

According to experts at Energy, Capital and Power, these funding rounds reflect rising confidence in the future of African gold and the sector's role in the global supply chain. They also underscore the importance of expanding local refining, beneficiation and export capabilities. As investment flows increase, so too does the urgency to build resilient infrastructure, strengthen regulatory frameworks and ensure that host communities benefit from long-term economic gains.

African Mining Week

Cognizant of the ever-rising investor appetite, this year's African Mining Week which is held alongside the African Energy Week and is taking place in Cape Town from October 1-3, is expected to feature a dedicated Gold Summit.

The Summit will showcase priority gold projects, host high-level discussions and serve as a critical deal-making platform for financiers, mining companies and policymakers, aiming to bridge Africa's gold opportunities with global capital.

During the event, discussions will address gold-sector financing, investment incentives and strategies for enhancing local value addition. To be held under the theme, "From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth," the African Mining Week will bring together African stakeholders and global partners to shape the next chapter in the continent's gold mining journey.