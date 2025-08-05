Uganda's Race to Space

Uganda plans to start its own space agency in 2026 to tap into one of the fastest growing domains in the global economy. The space agency will play a crucial role in advancing scientific knowledge, technological innovation and champion national interests through space exploration.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Monica Musenero made the remarks about Uganda starting a space agency during the annual Science week held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in June.

To move from vision to velocity, Uganda would have to invest in critical infrastructure like earth observation facilities, space launch vehicles and reusable rocket technology--astronomical costs--where countries spend billions of dollars to get their space programs off the ground.

According to the World Economic Forum, the global space economy is forecast to reach $1.8trillion by 2035 owing to lower space travel costs and the explosion of space-based or enabled technologies.

For Uganda to realise a slice of these benefits, the country would also have to build a critical mass of professionals in astronomers, astrophysicists and aerospace engineers all which are decades-long endeavours. This would mean partnerships with countries and organisations to achieve economies of scale at a time of immense technological innovation and global interconnectedness.

Uganda has been making notable steps. On November 7 2022, Uganda had its Sputnik moment when it launched its first satellite into space; PearlAfricaSat-1. The satellite provided data for weather forecasts, mineral mapping, agricultural monitoring and disaster prevention according to the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat.

PearlAfricaSat-1 was built by Ugandan engineers; Edgar Mujuni, Bonny Omara, Derrick Tebusweke who were students at the Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan. The final testing of the satellite was done by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAEA).

PearlAfricaSat-1 was launched into orbit by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the American Space agency, from the Wallops Flights Facility in Virginia, U.S. The satellite was delivered to the International Space Station by Cygnus, a NASA cargo spacecraft.

In 2022, the National Entreprise Corporation was contracted to rehabilitate the Mpoma Earth Satellite Station located in Mukono district for communication with the satellite. Mpoma satellite station was built in the 1970s by the government of former President Idi Amin.

Uganda's first satellite has since deorbited having reached its lifespan but plans are underway to send a second satellite in space.

When Uganda starts its space agency, it will join regional peers Kenya and Rwanda which launched space agencies in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Human capital development

To effectively establish and sustain a national space agency, Uganda must prioritize human capital development as its most critical investment, Edgar Mujuni, currently a Special Presidential Assistant on Space Engineering told The Independent in an email response.

He said in the evolving global space ecosystem dubbed "New Space", success is increasingly shifting from purely financial and infrastructural input to knowledge-based capabilities.

"Developing a strong base of local experts in systems engineering, satellite design, mission operations, and space policy is essential," he says. "This requires embedding space science and satellite engineering curricula in Uganda's universities, investing in research, and creating satellite-focused educational kits to foster early engagement in nurturing the next generation of space engineers and scientists.

Mujuni, a PhD student of Space Systems Engineering at Kyushu Institute, says there is a Mission Idea Contest, allowing Ugandan university students to propose space-based solutions to national challenges stressing that it promotes early exposure to satellite mission design and fosters a deep understanding of feasibility and impact.

"To scale this effort, Uganda should then strengthen partnerships that provide academic exchange programs, internships, and scholarships with international space institutions. This will create a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals ready to support and lead national space missions."

He added that Ugandan Universities must incorporate space science, satellite engineering, and space policy into engineering and science programs. "This will reduce reliance on external human capital and ensure the space agency is backed by a strong local talent pool."

The Ministry of Science and Technology would have to develop deep synergies with the Ministry of Education to create a fully fledged space education pipeline that involves space clubs in schools, faculty and talent development programmes that run the gamut of cosmic exploration.

Mujuni stressed that Uganda is not prioritizing developing launch vehicles and constructing launch sites due to the high costs involved and the logistical challenges of being a landlocked country.

"Launch infrastructure demands massive investment and is typically best suited for coastal or remote regions with established aerospace industries. Instead, the focus should be on more strategic and attainable investments in ground-based infrastructure; including ground stations, mission control centers, satellite integration and test laboratories, and data processing facilities."

He said these infrastructures will enable Uganda to operate satellites and translate space data into actionable insights for agriculture, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and urban planning. "Additionally, university-based ground stations provide students with valuable hands-on experience by allowing them to interact with real, orbiting open-source satellites, strengthening technical capacity and fostering a new generation of space scientists and engineers."

Mujuni also said that rockets which are merely transport vehicles typically built and operated by countries with advanced launch infrastructure can be outsourced through international partnerships.

"The real focus for Uganda should be on building its own satellites, which are the core tools that deliver national value through Earth observation, communication, climate monitoring, and more. By raising public awareness and promoting technical literacy, we can shift the narrative: Uganda does not need to build rockets to participate meaningfully in space."

He said developing the capacity to design, build, and operate satellites is what is tailored to Uganda's national priorities. "This is a practical and achievable step that will inspire confidence and support for space science as a driver of development."

To make meaningful progress in space exploration, Uganda must forge strong international partnerships to tap into the trillion dollar economy where some countries are angling for establishing a permanent presence on the moon.

International collaboration

Mujuni told The Independent that Uganda can benefit greatly from partnerships with countries like Japan, Russia, China, and the United States all of which have advanced space ecosystems.

He said these collaborations should focus on access to launch services, advanced space environmental testing, and joint development of small satellites tailored to local needs. "Uganda's first satellite "PearlAfricaSat-1" was a product of such cooperation, leveraging Japanese training and facilities while being designed by Ugandan engineers."

He added that partnering with experienced agencies and organizations like the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) can help Uganda craft a solid space policy, regulatory, and safety framework, aligned with international conventions.

"Collaborating with Sub-Saharan African countries facing similar socio-economic challenges presents an opportunity to jointly develop and operate satellite constellations or shared missions. This not only improves cost-efficiency but also strengthens regional space autonomy."

Mujuni stated that Uganda should focus on missions that target its specific development priorities such as land use mapping, weather forecasting, disease surveillance, and agricultural monitoring. "By aligning satellite missions with national challenges, partnerships become strategic tools for transformation."

However to move forward on all these lofty aspirations, Uganda would have to surmount its old villains of corruption, nepotism and shortsightedness.

Mustapha Iderawumi, a Senior Analyst at Space in Africa, a market intelligence company focusing on African space, told The Independent that the most important foundational aspects include a national space policy and legal framework: "An articulated policy is crucial for defining the country's vision, priorities, and regulatory boundaries. It should align with Uganda's national development goals and specify the roles of different institutions to limit duplication of effort and ensure that space is a critical part of all economic sectors."

Iderawumi also underscored the role of Earth Observation (EO) applications. He said that by focusing on EO applications early on, Uganda can utilize satellite data for agriculture, urban planning, disaster monitoring, and environmental protection. "These applications offer high-impact, low-cost entry points with tangible national benefits."

Iderawumi added that Data Infrastructure and Digital Twin Capabilities are key to building capacity to store, process, and analyse satellite data, especially using cloud and AI tools. "This will multiply the value Uganda gets from space assets and promote decision-ready insights for government agencies."

He said there are numerous opportunities to access satellite data from global programs, such as the Copernicus Sentinel and other sources. The Copernicus Sentinel refers to a series of European satellite missions designed to collect data for monitoring the Earth's environment and providing services for climate change, security, and emergency response.

"By acquiring such global datasets and establishing the proper data infrastructure, nations can focus on downstream applications, transforming raw satellite data into decision-ready insights for diverse sectors."

Iderawumi also told The Independent that Uganda should create incentives for local tech companies and startups to engage in downstream space applications, especially in agriculture, fintech, and environmental monitoring, to drive commercial viability.

"Space is a capital-intensive endeavour, and it will require the participation of both public and private entities in PPPs and other forms of collaboration to accelerate the industry's growth, ensure rapid development, and enable the country to leapfrog ahead."

Joint African satellite

In May, Uganda hosted the first African Development Satellite (AfDevSat) project workshop.

The AfDevSat is a collaborative effort among six African nations to develop space-based technologies for addressing challenges related to climate change, resource management, and disaster response.

The goal of the initiative is to build the first satellite jointly developed by African countries; Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria and Egypt. Key aspects include training in satellite technology, Earth observation for monitoring environmental changes, and developing communication systems. Doreen Agaba, Technical Lead at the STI Secretariat attended the event that attracted leading space scientists.

According to Space in Africa, each country is contributing a specific sub system to the satellite ensuring shared expertise and equitable participation. "The project represents a decisive step towards localised satellite manufacturing, assembly,integration and testing (MAIT) capabilities across the continent."

The satellite will have two advanced camera payloads; a 7 metre solution panchromatic camera and a 30 metre multispectral camera, the company said in a statement. "These instruments will provide high quality Earth observation data over a two year operational lifespan supporting critical applications such as climate monitoring, agricultural development and disaster management."

Space in Africa added that African nations can leverage such data to enhance decision making in food security, environmental conservation and emergency response.

67 satellites have been sent into orbit by 18 African countries according to Space Hubs Africa, a consultancy on the African space industry. Egypt and South Africa lead the pack with 14 and 13 respectively.

Space is largely governed by the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, a multilateral treaty that forms the basis of international space law. Analysts say the law is utopian and has been superseded by advancements in space exploration. Two years after the treaty took effect, humans landed on the moon and nearly sixty years later, there have been so many developments in outer space that powerful nations are defining parameters to suit their interests.

In 2020, the U.S. established the Artemis Accords, a set of non-binding principles and guidelines for the civil exploration and use of outer space, particularly for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The accords were developed by NASA in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State.

As of July 2025, 56 nations had signed the accords, the latest being Senegal. Angola, Nigeria and Rwanda are the other African nations that are signatories.

China and Russia are collaborating on a joint International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) and plan to build a nuclear power plant on the moon to support it. The ILRS is envisioned as a long-term, autonomous research base on the lunar surface, with construction potentially starting in the 2030s. The nuclear reactor, which Russia is expected to provide, will be crucial for powering the station.

The ILRS is designed as a rival to America's Artemis program. Senegal is also part of the ILRS project and is one of the few countries on both projects.

Space X

The space industry is dominated by Space X--a company founded by billionaire Elon Musk--that has revolutionized the space industry by reducing launch costs and making space travel more affordable. Space X pioneered reusable rocket technology: landing and reusing rockets and significantly drove down the costs of missions to space.

As a result, NASA's missions went from about $2bn per launch to about $62m using the company's Falcon 9 rocket according to media reports

On Aug.1, the company launched a four member NASA crew to the International Space Station for a six month mission conducting scientific research.

In addition, private companies have sprouted with the birth of reusable rocket technology and can now launch several satellites in space. Space X has 7000 satellites in orbit which power its Starlink internet.

Chinese companies like LandSpace, Space Pioneer and CAS Space are also making significant strides in developing spacecraft and other space technologies.