Somalia: Breaking News - Fierce Fire Engulfs Suuq Bacaad, Major Property Losses Feared

A massive fire erupted earlier today in Suuq Bacaad, the second-largest market in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, leaving behind a trail of destruction and heavy financial losses for small traders.

The blaze, which started unexpectedly, quickly spread across multiple sections of the market, engulfing stalls and reducing valuable stock to ashes. Eyewitnesses and journalists from Risaala Media, reporting live from the scene, described the fire as fast-moving and devastating, tearing through goods and infrastructure at alarming speed.

As of now, no casualties have been officially reported, but the economic blow to small business owners is already being described as "immense."

"I lost everything in less than an hour... years of savings gone in smoke," lamented one devastated trader as smoke rose behind him.

Firefighters have been working around the clock to contain the flames, and officials report that their efforts are making steady progress. Assisting them are police units, who are on the ground helping shopkeepers salvage what little remains before the fire spreads further.

"The situation is challenging, but we're doing everything in our power to bring it under control," said one fire department official on-site.

As of Monday evening, rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities say they hope to fully contain the blaze within the coming hours.

Suuq Bacaad, nestled in Yaqshid District, is a commercial lifeline for thousands of families and micro-businesses in Mogadishu. But like many markets in Somalia, it lacks basic fire prevention infrastructure--no hydrants, no emergency exits, and almost no fire extinguishers.

This is not the first time the market has faced such disaster, raising urgent questions: