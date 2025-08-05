Uganda: Some Opposition Figures Hijacking Electoral Reform Efforts - Mpuuga

The leader of the Democratic Front (DF), Mathias Mpuuga has accused certain opposition politicians of frustrating his efforts to push for meaningful electoral reforms in Uganda.

Speaking during an appearance on NBS Television on Tuesday, Mpuuga said the ongoing agenda for reforms had been undermined by individuals within the opposition who are allegedly pursuing their own interests.

"There are groups in the Opposition that are serving other agendas. When we are trying to do something that would catapult the opposition to the next step, they sabotage these moves. I have seen this," he said.

He rejected claims that he is monopolising the conversation on electoral reforms, saying he has always welcomed the involvement of others.

"Did I stop any well meaning person from taking up the responsibility of electoral reforms? In fact, I reached out to many people to take part in the process," Mpuuga explained.

The former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said the need for electoral reforms had long been identified and should not be ignored ahead of the 2026 elections.

"When I was leading the opposition in Parliament, we agreed that there was a problem that needed to be addressed before the next elections," he noted.

He also recalled the early days of the Democratic Alliance, which he said was founded to push for electoral reform: "The whole agenda of reforms was hijacked and circumvented by opportunists especially in the Opposition."

Mpuuga has repeatedly emphasised that electoral reform is key to rebuilding the country.

Speaking during the launch of his Democratic Front platform in June 2025, he said Uganda needed urgent political change, which according to him was only possible if there were electoral reforms.

"The nation is late in rethinking itself... Many Ugandans are crying under the weight of economic hardship and governance failures. We cannot continue on a foundation that was fraudulently vacated," he said.

Uganda has been under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni since 1986.

With the 2026 general elections approaching, Mpuuga's calls for reform are expected to stir more debate within the opposition, where divisions continue to grow.