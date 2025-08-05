Uganda: Kamwenge District Records 3 Percent Increase in PLE Candidates for 2025

Kamwenge District has registered a total of 5,027 pupils to sit the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), reflecting a 3% increase from the previous year's total of 4,876 candidates.

The statistics were confirmed by Edson Niwagaba, the district inspector of schools, who attributed the rise to improved enrolment and retention efforts in both government and private schools.

Of the total registered candidates, 2,356 are boys while 2,671 are girls--showing a notable female majority.

"We are proud to see more girls staying in school and reaching this important milestone. It's a positive reflection of the efforts being made to promote girl child education," Niwagaba told the Nile Post.

Niwagaba further revealed that 3,459 of the registered candidates are from government-aided schools, while the remaining 1,571 are from private institutions.

He commended both education sectors for their continued contribution to the district's academic progress.

"This increase in numbers tells a story of collective commitment among schools, parents, and the government," he added.

The slight rise in PLE candidates may also indicate a reduction in the high dropout rates that have historically plagued the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme.

While thousands of pupils typically enrol in Primary One (P1), only a fraction complete the cycle and reach P7.

Stakeholders in Kamwenge hope the trend reflects the impact of recent interventions aimed at keeping children in school.

The District Inspector of Schools, however, raised concern over the completion rate of candidates during the examination period.

He urged all education stakeholders to ensure that every registered pupil sits the exams.

"Last year, 48 candidates failed to turn up for PLE. Although we managed to track back 17 of them, that was still a big gap," Niwagaba noted.

With the Uganda National Examinations Board confirming that this year's PLE will be conducted on November 7 and 8, preparations are already underway across the district to ensure a smooth exercise.

Niwagaba stressed the importance of timely mobilization, guidance, and psychosocial support for the candidates.

He appealed to school administrators, parents, and local leaders to be more vigilant in monitoring the pupils' welfare ahead of the examinations.

"We call upon everyone involved in education to offer support, from ensuring that learners have meals, to guiding them through revision and emotional preparedness," he said.

Kamwenge District continues to prioritize education as a key pillar for community development.

The steady rise in PLE candidate numbers signals growing confidence in the district's education systems and renewed hope for a more literate future generation.