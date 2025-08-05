Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Awards Medals to Honor the Dedication of Its Correctional Officers

press release

Twenty-two officers from MONUSCO's Correctional Administration Support Unit, including thirteen women, were decorated during a ceremony held on July 31, 2025, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Coming from the eight troop-contributing countries of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sweden, these women and men were recognized for their remarkable contribution to strengthening the Congolese correctional system.

The role of correctional officers deployed by MONUSCO is often discreet but fundamental. In support of the national correctional administration, they work daily to humanize detention, strengthen security, and promote human rights.

In his address, the coordinator of the Rule of Law and Security Institutions Division (ROLSID), Mame Ely Dieng, paid vibrant tribute to the recipients: « Through this ceremony, we recognize much more than accomplished work. We salute the commitment, courage, rigor, and humanity that drive our correctional staff ».

He emphasized the importance of their mission: « They are the invisible pillars of justice. Prisons must not be places of abandonment, but spaces of rehabilitation, order, and hope ».

And concluded :

« This medal reflects your motto. It testifies to your unwavering dedication, your sacrifices away from your families, and your exemplary professionalism ».

This strong message resonates in a context where reforming the Congolese correctional system remains a major challenge. Through their technical support, skills transfer, and close collaboration with national authorities, the decorated officers actively contribute to building a safer prison environment that better conforms to international standards.

Their action, recognized for its rigor and consistency, has also been praised by Congolese authorities. The Deputy Minister of Justice and International Litigation, Samuel Mbemba, serving as interim Minister of Justice, emphasized: « These medals symbolize recognition from the United Nations, but also from an entire people. You embody the values of justice, respect for human rights, and solidarity. Thanks to your expertise, your rigor, and your commitment, you have helped improve detention conditions, secure facilities, and strengthen staff capacity ».

This recognition reinforces the solid partnership between MONUSCO and Congolese authorities in a spirit of complementarity and common commitment to a more humane, safer correctional system that respects fundamental rights.

Speaking on behalf of the Mission, Ms. Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in DRC, praised the concrete impact of this work: « Our officers have accompanied Congolese prison directors, strengthened the security of detention facilities, improved detention conditions, and contributed to advancing respect for human rights ».

She also highlighted the spirit of cooperation: « This essential work brings change. It contributes to building a more secure correctional system, more respectful of international standards, and more sensitive to human rights and gender equality ».

Among the recipients, some shared their pride. Anders Johan Waangstedt, a Swedish officer, declared: « It is a great honor to receive this medal and to represent the UN here in Congo. I am proud to contribute to a peaceful future for this country ».

Patricia Nabeza, from Madagascar, emphasized solidarity among officers: « This recognition is a privilege. As officers from various African countries, we stand in solidarity with our Congolese brothers and sisters in their quest for peace and justice, particularly in securing prisons, strengthening capacities, and humanizing detention ».

These testimonies illustrate the commitment and motivation that drive these men and women in service of justice and human rights.

The ceremony, marked by recognition, was also an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of MONUSCO and its partners to more equitable justice in DRC. « This is not just a tribute. It is a message: peace is built step by step, thanks to women and men like you », concluded Ms. Bintou Keita.