Liberia: CSO: Cosol Distributes Welfare Benefits to Scores of Rights Holders Ahead of Liberia's 178th Independence Day Celebration

Monrovia — In a major boost to Liberia's creative sector, the Copyright Society of Liberia (COSOL) has disbursed welfare benefits in the form of pay cheques to dozens of Liberian musicians and rights holders. The ceremony, held at COSOL's headquarters in Monrovia, brought together a diverse group of creators, including Gospel, Traditional, Secular, and Hip-Co musicians.

This year's distribution marks the second round of welfare benefits provided by COSOL since it began active service in 2020. The initiative was carried out transparently, requiring rights holders to submit their songs, lyrics, and assigned ID numbers.

The disbursement, according to organizers, is not a royalty payment but a welfare initiative intended to recognize the contribution of creatives to Liberia's cultural and economic landscape, especially during the nation's 178th Independence Day celebration

Addressing the gathering, Madam Garmai Koiboi, Director General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), clarified the purpose of the initiative.

"Let me be clear today's event is not about royalties distribution. This is welfare disbursement, a gesture from LIPO and COSOL to appreciate you during this Independence celebration for the immense work you do as creators," she stated.

Madam Koiboi also encouraged all creators and rights holders across Liberia to register with both LIPO and COSOL, noting that efforts are underway to ensure better enforcement of rights, including requiring betting companies to pay for music aired during promotional broadcasts.

"Very soon, we'll be putting smiles on the faces of musicians. We're working behind the scenes to ensure your music is paid for before being played, and the Government of Liberia is committed to supporting the creative sector," she added.

In his remarks, Hon. Clarence H. Cole, LIPO's Deputy Director General for Copyright and Board Chairman of COSOL, emphasized that the welfare distribution is about more than financial support it is about valuing the creative contributions of Liberian artists.

"Today's welfare distribution is a testament to your hard work and dedication. I especially want to commend those who continue to contribute to the growth of the economy through the strength of their creativity," Hon. Cole said.

Mr. James Yandan Draper, Executive Director of COSOL, urged creators across Liberia to become members of the society, emphasizing that growth in membership will lead to greater benefits for rights holders.

"The more our membership grows, the better we'll be able to provide incentives and opportunities for you. COSOL is committed to protecting the rights of creators across Liberia," he affirmed.

Draper also warned against operating outside the system, noting that registration with COSOL is essential to safeguarding creators from exploitation.

Established in October 2019 and operational since August 17, 2020, COSOL was founded with a mission to build a value-driven creative ecosystem in Liberia one where fame and popularity translate into financial sustainability for rights holders.

Its core objectives include:

Providing a system for the accurate and timely collection and distribution of royalties.

Educating creatives on the business side of their art.

Organizing the commercial chain of creative works.

Attracting and sustaining investment in the Liberian creative industry.

The society operates under the Liberia Copyright Law, first enacted in 1911 under President Arthur Barclay. Despite its historical significance, the law has long struggled to meet the needs of modern-day creators a gap COSOL aims to bridge.

As COSOL continues to grow and strengthen Liberia's creative sector, the welfare initiative serves as a reminder that investing in artists is investing in national development.

New Republic Liberia

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.