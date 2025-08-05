Tanzania: Indonesia to Support Tanzania Adopt Cloud Seeding Technology

THE government of Indonesia has expressed its commitment to support Tanzania in adopting and mastering the use of cloud seeding technology to boost the performance of the country's food production sector.

With this advanced weather modification technology, which aims to help the agricultural sector reduce its dependency on unpredictable weather conditions, Tanzania will have an opportunity to minimise the severe effects of climate change while increasing production and productivity.

The support was announced by Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Tanzania, Tri Yogo Jatmiko, at the ongoing Nane Nane International Agricultural Festival 2025.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that involves dispersing substances into clouds to encourage precipitation, potentially increasing rainfall or snowfall by providing condensation or ice nuclei for water droplets to form around.

Speaking during his visit to the pavilion of the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), the envoy said Indonesia has enjoyed a long-standing cooperation with Tanzania, through which it has been sharing agricultural technologies.

He revealed that this year, the Indonesian Embassy in Tanzania plans to introduce the Joint Agricultural Cooperation Commission.

"Through this envisaged forum, we are going to share with Tanzania the best and latest technologies in the agriculture sector, including weather modification technology," he said.

Ambassador Jatmiko explained that Indonesia adopted the cloud seeding technology from Thailand 30 years ago, which has significantly reduced its agricultural sector's dependence on weather, thereby improving productivity.

"Through this technology, we want to train Tanzanian experts on how to make clouds produce rain and, in some cases, how to reduce or stop rain," he said.

The ambassador emphasised that the use of such technology does not interfere with divine work, calling on local clerics and faith-based communities to embrace the innovation.

"Some religious leaders think this technology goes against God, but I want to remind them that the development of innovations, skills and technological knowledge are blessings we receive from God," he said.

He noted that the use of advanced technologies has made Indonesia one of the world's leading producers of palm oil, coconut and rubber.

According to him, Indonesia has created opportunities for TARI to adopt advanced technologies to transform Tanzania's agricultural sector.

"I hope TARI will continue to make good use of our cooperation to introduce and adopt technologies that will boost the country's food production systems," he added.

He further underscored the importance of embracing modern agricultural technologies to attract more young people to engage in farming.

For his part, TARI Director General Dr Thomas Bwana said adopting cloud seeding technology will play a major role in helping Tanzania combat the effects of climate change.

He expressed appreciation for the cooperation that TARI has been receiving from Indonesia, particularly in palm oil seedling production.