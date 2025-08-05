Tanzania: CCM Primaries Run Smoothly

Dodoma — CALM and order prevailed across the country yesterday as Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) held its nationwide primary elections to select parliamentary and councillorship candidates ahead of the October 29 General Election.

Members of the ruling party convened in ward and constituency meetings to cast their votes, with high turnout and preliminary results showing leading contenders in various regions.

In Bukombe Constituency, Geita Region, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Doto Biteko, ran unopposed and secured 7,441 yes votes, representing 99.8 per cent of the vote, with a voter turnout of 95.04 per cent.

In Arusha Urban, first-time candidate Mr Paul Makonda secured a landslide lead with 9,056 votes (97.63 per cent).

He was followed by Mr Mustaphar Nassoro (83 votes), Mr Hussein Gonga (46) and Mr Ally Babu (28).

Out of 10,186 registered voters, 9,265 voted, equivalent to a 91 per cent turnout.

In Pangani Constituency, Tanga Region, Mr Jumaa Aweso achieved a clean sweep with 100 per cent of the votes, defeating Ms Mariam Abdallah and Mr Ramadhan Zuberi, who did not receive any votes.

In Moshi Urban, outgone Member of Parliament Mr Priscus Tarimo led with 1,539 votes, narrowly edging out Mr Ibrahim Shayo, who secured 1,495 votes.

Other contenders included Mr Amin Twaha (143), Mr Samuel Ngowi (67), Ms Theresia Komba (36), and Professor Neema Kumburu (8).

A total of 3,298 votes were cast, with ten rejected, leaving 3,288 valid votes.

In Makambako, Mr Daniel Chongolo led with 6,151 votes, defeating outgone MP Mr Deo Sanga, who received only 470 votes.

In Mtumba Constituency Mr Antony Mavunde dominated across all wards: Kiwanja cha Ndege: 124 of 143 valid votes, Msalato Ward: 153 of 187, Mtumba: 189 of 270, Iyumbu: 138 of 153, Ipagala: 192, Kikombo: 347 of 459 and Makole: 107 of 118. In Morogoro Region, high voter turnout was reported across wards.

At Kingolwira Ward, votes were cast for three councillorship candidates and seven parliamentary aspirants, including Abdulaziz Mohamed Abood, Tecla Rogath Mbiki, Dr Ally Yahaya Simba, Khalfani Hussein Makila, Eng Robert Mashala Kadikilo, Tito Yohana Mlelwa and Bupe Steven Kamugisha.

In Morogoro South East, voting in Mikese Ward was delayed due to logistical issues but resumed later in the day. District officials could not be reached for comment.

In Kibamba Constituency, Dar es Salaam Region, Ms Angela Kairuki led in four out of six wards as of publication.

In Ilala District's Mchikichini Ward, RnB artistturned-politician Mr Nurdin Bilal Juma (Shetta) won the councillorship primaries with 293 votes.

Some primaries were postponed in select constituencies due to logistical or procedural challenges.

According to the party's official timetable, following yesterday's primaries, the shortlisted candidates will be reviewed and approved by the party's ward, constituency, district and regional political committees.

On August 19th this year, the Secretariat of the party's National Executive Council (NEC) will receive and evaluate the list of nominees.

The following day, the Central Committee of NEC will review the shortlisted names and recommend final candidates for parliamentary and House of Representatives seats.

The NEC's meeting is expected to make the final appointments on August 22nd, this year, officially confirming CCM's candidates for both parliamentary and special seats.

This high-stake internal election follows the announcement by the Central Committee, which shortlisted 1,726 aspirants to contest in today's primaries across 272 constituencies nationwide.

The committee's nominations were based on recommendations from District and Regional Political Committees and vetted at the national level.

This year's primaries also marked the implementation of recent constitutional amendments made during an extraordinary virtual National Congress.

One of the key reforms was a change to Article 105(7) (F), granting the Central Committee the authority to nominate more than the traditional three candidates per constituency "unless the Central Committee of the CCM National Executive Council decides otherwise."

As a result, the article now reads: "To consider and nominate the names of not more than three CCM members for each electoral constituency who applied for Parliamentary and House of Representatives seats so they can be voted on, unless the Central Committee of the CCM National Executive Council decides otherwise."