Ethiopian Airlines Denies Claims of Proposed Wet-Lease Agreement With Russian Airlines

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Airlines has firmly denied reports alleging that it has entered into an agreement to lease aircraft or spare parts to a Russian airline, calling the claims "completely false."

Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, dismissed the allegations during a press briefing held earlier today at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Abeba, where he presented the company's performance for the 2024/2025 Ethiopian fiscal year.

Recent media reports claimed that a Russian delegation led by Trade Commissioner Yaroslav V. Tarasyuk met with Ethiopia's Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) on 29 July to propose wet-leasing aircraft from Ethiopian Airlines and collaborating on aircraft maintenance.

Citing Ethiopia's Boeing-accredited Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, the media reports claimed that the Russian delegation also expressed interest in supplying Russian-made navigational equipment, expanding MRO facilities in Ethiopia, and finalizing a new bilateral air transport agreement.

The proposed wet lease would allow Russian carriers to operate Western-made aircraft under Ethiopian registration, with maintenance, crew, and insurance provided by Ethiopian Airlines, the reports further claimed. However, there is no record of the reported meeting in ECAA portals.

"There is no such agreement. These reports are completely false," the CEO said, addressing the reports.

Russian Airlines is facing aviation-related sanctions from Western nations. In March this year, Dmitry Yadrov, head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), stated that due to a lack of resources, the inability to carry out repairs, and aviation accidents, the airlines have decommissioned 58 aircraft.

Mesfin said the airline has "no intention" of leasing planes to Russian carriers, citing two main reasons: "We currently need more aircraft ourselves, so it is not the right time to lease out planes," he said, adding, "we comply with the laws of every country where we operate. Given our strong ties with the United States, we also respect American laws."

He emphasized that Ethiopian Airlines has not held any discussions with Russian entities on aircraft leasing. "The reports claiming we have signed a leasing agreement with Russia are inaccurate," he reiterated.