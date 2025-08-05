Tanzania: 'Industrial Push Aims to Stop Importing Construction Materials'

Coast Region — TANZANIA will soon no longer rely on importing goods such as iron sheets, cement, iron bars and building glass from abroad. This follows massive government investments in the industrial sector.

Minister for Industries and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo made the statement recently, while welcoming President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the launch of Kwala Dry Port, which coincided with the inauguration of Kwala Industrial Park in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

"Our country is performing very well in the industrial sector, thanks to the government's efforts. With the increase in industrial production, it is clear that we will stop relying on imports of products like cement, glass, iron sheets and iron bars. Instead, these will be produced right here in Tanzania," Dr Jafo said.

He explained that Tanzania's annual demand for iron sheets is approximately 130,000 tonnes. However, local industries such as Lodhia, Kinglion and Alaf have already surpassed this demand.

"For example, our iron sheet manufacturers currently produce about 260,000 tonnes annually, double the national demand. This surplus of 130,000 tonnes is a significant achievement," he added.

The minister also said that the Ministry of Trade and Industries will continue to implement President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision to reduce reliance on imports, boost local manufacturing, expand exports and increase foreign currency earnings.

Regarding the Kwala Industrial Park project, valued at over 3 billion US dollars, Dr Jafo noted that more than 200 industries are expected to be established across an area exceeding 1,000 hectares.

The goods produced at Kwala Industrial Park will serve both domestic and export markets. The project is also projected to create around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs