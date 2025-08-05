Southern Africa: Namibia Unveils 10-Year Strategy to Boost Green Finance

3 August 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)
  • Namibia has launched a 10-year financial sector reform strategy that aims to modernize its capital markets, expand green finance offerings, and improve access to financial services
  • Under the plan, Namibia will introduce at least five new financial instruments per year, increase registered investor participation by 70%
  • A central focus of the strategy is the development of green and climate-linked financial products, with a target to reach 60% of rural farmers with climate finance solutions

Namibia has launched a 10-year financial sector reform strategy that aims to modernize its capital markets, expand green finance offerings, and improve access to financial services by 2035. The Financial Sector Transformation Strategy 2025-2035, published last week, outlines key reforms to position the sector as a driver of inclusive growth and sustainability.

Under the plan, Namibia will introduce at least five new financial instruments per year, increase registered investor participation by 70%, and grow assets under management by 75%. The strategy also aims to deepen local involvement in the Namibian Stock Exchange.

A central focus of the strategy is the development of green and climate-linked financial products, with a target to reach 60% of rural farmers with climate finance solutions. A national sustainable finance framework will guide product design and implementation.

To support innovation, the government will establish a sector-led innovation hub and regulatory sandbox by 2026, offering incentives for financial institutions that introduce new technologies or products.

Planned upgrades to financial infrastructure include digital ID systems and e-KYC tools, aimed at improving access to formal financial services, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Namibia's financial sector strategy marks a structured shift toward climate-conscious and inclusive finance. By embedding green finance, innovation incentives, and digital infrastructure into its long-term financial roadmap, Namibia is aiming to build a modern financial ecosystem that reflects both economic and environmental priorities. The plan's emphasis on capital market deepening, including local investor participation and new instruments, suggests growing ambition to mobilize domestic and foreign investment. Targets such as 60% rural access to climate finance and 70% growth in investor base highlight the dual focus on resilience and inclusion. By establishing a regulatory sandbox and linking product innovation to formal incentives, Namibia is also creating a framework for fintech growth under regulatory oversight. This structure may serve as a regional model for linking sustainable finance and digital financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.