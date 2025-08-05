Zimbabwe: Chinese National in Trouble Over Illicit Financial Transfer

A Chinese national has landed in hot water after allegedly transferring US$880,000 to China without approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Sun Limin (52) was arraigned before a Harare magistrate, charged with contravening the Exchange Control and Money Laundering Acts.

Limin was granted US$500 bail and ordered to report every Friday to the police until her matter is finalised.

According to the state, the Chinese national was arrested at her business premises located at 19 Basma, Graniteside.

"She is accused of violating the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05], by allegedly transferring US$880,000 to China without the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's approval between January and January 2025.

"Under the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24], she is alleged to have concealed the true nature and source of the funds, which authorities believe are proceeds of crime," the state.

Prosecutors allege that investigations have confirmed bills of entry for the goods which were imported from China via Forbes Border Post.

The state also says it has secured witness testimonies from clearing agents and documents proving transactions.