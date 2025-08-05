South Africa: Municipality Commits to Full Repair of Kings Beach Sewer System

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has committed to fully restoring the sewer system in the Kings Beach and surrounding areas in Gqeberha.

This follows recent heavy rainfall, which led to a new sewerage spill in the Kings Beach parking area, despite existing flow control measures and bypass pumping infrastructure in the harbour.

According to the municipality, the spill was contained as of 31 July 2025, and cleaning and treatment (dosing) of the affected area are currently underway to reduce E. coli levels and address odour.

In anticipation of further rainfall in the coming days, the municipality has instructed its appointed contractor to deploy an additional bypass pump to better manage the increased stormwater flow and help prevent further overflows.

"A second contractor visited the site on 30 July 2025 to assess the damage and begin repair work. What was initially a point repair has escalated into a more extensive intervention due to further collapse of the sewer line.

"The original repair method required specialised dewatering equipment from Cape Town, which would only be available by 13 August, potentially delaying progress. To avoid this, an alternative technology has been selected to expedite the repair process," the municipality said in a statement.

The newly appointed contractor has confirmed that all the necessary pipes are already in stock, and the repair is expected to be completed within two to three weeks, provided no further collapses occur during excavation.

The metro reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing maintenance and upgrades of the sanitation infrastructure, considering the challenge of aging infrastructure and budget constraints.

The metro also acknowledged the economic impact of the spillages in the bigger value chain, especially on the tourism sector.

"It is for this reason that whenever there is a problem, we swiftly mobilise resources to restore the situation in the shortest possible time. Water quality testing is ongoing to determine when it will be safe to reopen the beach to the public.

"We thank the public for their patience and cooperation, and will continue to provide updates as work progresses," the municipality said.