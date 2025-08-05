Kenya: Beyond the Baby Showers - the Untold Stories of Infertility in Kenya

5 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Behind every glowing baby bump photo or joyful baby shower often lies a silent, complex journey rarely spoken about openly. While these moments represent celebration and new beginnings, they can mask the painful path many couples have walked to get there.

In Kenya, one in five couples struggles with infertility, with an estimated 4.2 million Kenyans requiring medical assistance to conceive, according to recent statistics. Yet even these numbers may not capture the full extent of the problem. Infertility remains deeply stigmatized, leading many to suffer in silence, far from the spotlight of support or understanding. Instead of seeking medical care, some couples turn to religious or traditional healers, driven by cultural beliefs, misinformation, or fear of judgment. This silence has turned infertility into a hidden epidemic.

"Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse," explains Dr. Sarita, an IVF specialist at Myra Fertility Center. She notes that infertility affects both men and women and has multiple causes.

Female-related causes include:

  • Blocked fallopian tubes
  • Uterine abnormalities such as fibroids, polyps, or malformations
  • Cervical issues like stenosis or polyps
  • Ovarian disorders such as primary ovarian insufficiency and ovulation disturbances

Male-related causes include:

  • Low sperm count or poor sperm motility
  • Hormonal imbalances
  • Infections
  • Structural problems
  • Age-related decline in fertility

Shared factors between both partners can include:

  • Environmental or occupational exposure to toxins
  • Substance use, including tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs
  • Advanced age in either partner

"It's imperative that both partners undergo a thorough fertility evaluation. Infertility is not a 'woman's issue'--it's a shared concern that requires a joint approach," Dr. Sarita emphasizes.

Thankfully, advancements in reproductive medicine mean infertility is often treatable. Interventions may include:

  • Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART): In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
  • Medical treatment: Management of infections and hormonal issues
  • Surgical procedures: Such as tubal repairs
  • Ovulation induction therapies
  • Lifestyle changes: Improved nutrition, stress management, and cessation of substance use

"With timely and appropriate interventions, many couples can achieve their dream of parenthood," Dr. Sarita adds.

Infertility is a medical condition--not a curse, a failure, or a shameful secret. It demands awareness, compassion, and professional medical support, not stigma or silence. For Kenya to make progress in improving reproductive health outcomes, conversations around infertility must be normalized, and access to specialized care strengthened.

Behind every birth announcement may lie a battle we don't see. By breaking the silence, we create space for healing, hope, and shared understanding.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.