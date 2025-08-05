Somalia: Voter Registration Underway in Several Parts of Somalia Ahead of Upcoming One-Person, One-Vote Elections.

5 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Voter registration is currently underway in several areas of Somalia, in preparation for a much-anticipated one-person, one-vote election. The process, described by the National Independent Electoral Commission as voluntary, began in the Banadir region in April this year and has since expanded to the federal member states of Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and South West.

For Saadaq Ahmed, this marks the first time in his life to register as a voter in a local council election Somalia's first such election in over five decades.

"This is the first time I've ever taken a voter's card. I want to vote, and I hope to elect someone I believe is a good leader. Personally, I will choose a man whose ideas I agree with. I will not vote for a woman," Saadaq said.

Meanwhile, Amal Shariif is one of the few women candidates contesting for a seat in the local council of Mogadishu's Howlwadaag district. Although she admits the chances of many women winning are slim, she remains hopeful.

"There are a few women running, but I don't see many who are likely to win. We are trying to make the 30% constitutional quota for women a reality," said Amal Shariif.

She added that despite this being the first one-person, one-vote election in Somalia in 56 years, she is confident that the people of Howlwadaag will support her at the polls.

However, women candidates like Amal continue to face numerous challenges. Farxiya Mohamed, a member of the Federal Electoral and Boundaries Commission, says the commission is committed to ensuring gender balance.

"Since political parties are participating in the elections, each party is required to nominate both male and female candidates," said Commissioner Farhiya Mohamed.This local council election is seen as a test run for future parliamentary and presidential elections. Still, the number of women who will succeed depends greatly on how this historic first election is conducted and managed.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.