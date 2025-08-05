Somalia: Voter Registration Underway in Several Parts of Somalia Ahead of Upcoming One-Person, One-Vote Elections.

Voter registration is currently underway in several areas of Somalia, in preparation for a much-anticipated one-person, one-vote election. The process, described by the National Independent Electoral Commission as voluntary, began in the Banadir region in April this year and has since expanded to the federal member states of Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and South West.

For Saadaq Ahmed, this marks the first time in his life to register as a voter in a local council election Somalia's first such election in over five decades.

"This is the first time I've ever taken a voter's card. I want to vote, and I hope to elect someone I believe is a good leader. Personally, I will choose a man whose ideas I agree with. I will not vote for a woman," Saadaq said.

Meanwhile, Amal Shariif is one of the few women candidates contesting for a seat in the local council of Mogadishu's Howlwadaag district. Although she admits the chances of many women winning are slim, she remains hopeful.

"There are a few women running, but I don't see many who are likely to win. We are trying to make the 30% constitutional quota for women a reality," said Amal Shariif.

She added that despite this being the first one-person, one-vote election in Somalia in 56 years, she is confident that the people of Howlwadaag will support her at the polls.

However, women candidates like Amal continue to face numerous challenges. Farxiya Mohamed, a member of the Federal Electoral and Boundaries Commission, says the commission is committed to ensuring gender balance.