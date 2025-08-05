Ethiopian Airlines Group Earns 7.6 Billion USD in Revenue for 2024/2025 Fiscal Year

5 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that it earned 7.6 billion USD in revenue during the 2024/2025 fiscal year, marking a significant milestone in the airline's continued growth.

In an annual press conference held today, Group CEO Mesfin Tasew stated that the airline achieved remarkable progress despite various global challenges.

During the reported period, the airline transported a total of 19 million passengers--15.2 million international and 3.9 million domestic--surpassing last year's total of 17 million passengers.

The CEO also revealed that the airline has acquired 13 new modern aircraft, launched six new international destinations and achieved strong growth in cargo operations.

Mesfin acknowledged ongoing global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Middle East crises, and regional conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which have impacted the aviation sector.

Despite these hurdles, Ethiopian Airlines continues to expand its global reach, enhance its fleet, and strengthen its position as Africa's leading carrier.

