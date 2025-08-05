Ethiopia: UN Chief Calls for Global Action to Support Landlocked Developing Countries

Addis Ababa — UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made a call for international support to unlock the development potential of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), emphasizing that "geography should never define destiny."

Speaking at the Third UN Conference on LLDCs in Turkmenistan Guterres highlighted the significant challenges faced by 32 landlocked nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

The Secretary-General pointed out a stark inequality in global economic participation, noting that "despite representing 7 percent of the world's population, LLDCs account for just over one percent of the global economy and trade."

In a policy directive, Guterres emphasized the need to address both the "hardware" and "software" of connectivity for landlocked nations.

"We must simplify cross-border procedures, harmonize standards, and strengthen legal frameworks for seamless trade and transit," he stated, outlining concrete steps for improvement.

The UN Chief called for substantial investments in physical infrastructure, stating that LLDCs require "resilient transport corridors, cross-border energy interconnections, expanded air connectivity and smart logistics platforms" to overcome their geographical constraints.

A key focus of his address was the transformation of LLDCs' role in global trade. "LLDCs must be fully integrated into regional and global value chains - transforming their role from suppliers of raw materials to creators of high-value products," Guterres emphasized.

Regarding financial support, he urged multilateral development banks to "prioritize LLDCs with concessional funding in their regional transport and trade lending portfolios," while calling for rapid scaling of support for green, cross-border investments.

The Secretary-General also stressed the importance of strengthening relationships with transit countries, advocating for "joint planning, mutual benefit, and shared infrastructure - including traditional trade routes and cross-border community ties."

On digital transformation, Guterres emphasized its potential to help LLDCs overcome physical barriers and connect to global markets. He called for urgent action to close the digital divide, particularly affecting women and rural communities in landlocked nations.

Addressing climate concerns, the Secretary-General highlighted the disproportionate impact on LLDCs, stating that these countries "contribute less than 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions - but suffer disproportionately and unjustly from climate impacts."

The conference marks a significant moment for Ethiopia and other landlocked nations as they seek to overcome geographical constraints and enhance their participation in global trade and development.

The comprehensive approach outlined by the UN Secretary-General presents new opportunities for landlocked nations to advance their economic interests and development goals through improved connectivity and international cooperation.