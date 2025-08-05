Ethiopia: France to Enact New Law Allowing Return of African Heritages Without Parliamentary Approval

Addis Ababa — New bill allows France's government to expedite the return of African heritage without parliamentary approval, but bureaucratic hurdles remain for former colonies, according to Africanews.

Culture minister, Rachida Dati, presented the law to the French cabinet on Wednesday, which is part of a broader commitment made in 2017 by President Emmanuel Macron to return African heritage.

The bill aims to simplify current procedures to return cultural property that was acquired illegally; stolen, looted or taken with violence between 1815 and 1972 during France's colonial empire.

"The text I presented this morning to the Council of Ministers is a powerful act and a powerful ambition! For peace, for the recognition of memories, and for the renewal of our relations with countries that were wronged", Dati wrote in a post on X.

France has lagged behind other European nations like Germany, which has returned more than a thousand objects to African states.

Meanwhile, France has only deaccessioned a few objects since Macron declared in Burkina Faso in 2017 that he would make the return of African artefacts "a top priority" for his government within the next five years.

Most recently, France agreed to give a sacred drum back to the Ivory Coast that colonial troops took from the Ebrie tribe in 1916.

France has been slow partly because the country needs to pass a new law for each restitution it consents to - a long process that can take years.

Wednesday's law would instead allow the French government to approve by decree the return of cultural heritage to countries of origin under certain conditions.

Only artefacts intended for future public display will be taken into consideration, and military items, public archives and items found during archaeological digs are excluded from the proposed legislation.

Several African countries have requested the return of tens of thousands of objects from France.

The French Senate is expected to vote on the new bill on September 24th.