South Africa: Amapiano Duo Rescued After Kidnapping

Jazzworx and GL CeeJay say they are recovering physically and emotionally after being kidnapped from their home during a robbery.

Police have not confirmed any arrests, but the musicians say they have a photo of one suspect and are helping with the investigation.

Two amapiano stars have spoken out after being kidnapped during a robbery at their home, and later rescued in what they describe as a traumatic experience.

Jazzworx and GL CeeJay, known for their work in the popular genre, were kidnapped on Sunday in what appeared to be a violent home invasion.

In a statement released on Monday, the duo confirmed that they had been found safely and were receiving medical treatment and emotional support.

"We are grateful to inform you that we were safely found and rescued early yesterday," they said.

"We are receiving medical attention and support as we begin the process of healing physically, emotionally, and psychologically."

They described the experience as "profoundly shocking" but said it had shown them how strong and supportive their community is.

They also asked for privacy while they recover.

The pair thanked their supporters for prayers, and thanked police for acting quickly.

They said they are working with investigators and confirmed they have an image of one of the suspects involved.

"We've managed to get a picture of one of the perpetrators. We will circulate it," they said.

Police have not given any updates on arrests or how the rescue took place, but investigations are ongoing.