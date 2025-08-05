Sudan: Finance Minister Pledges to Address Humanitarian and Health Conditions of South Kordofan State's Citizens

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim has pledged to address the deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions and the liquidity shortage for the citizens of Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan State, due to the blockade imposed on them by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) al-Hilu faction and the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

During his meeting with the state's Deputy Wali (governor), Abdel-Rahman Daldoum Shallo, at the ministry on Monday, the minister pledged to coordinate with the concerned government bodies and United Nations organizations and agencies to implement urgent relief operations to drop off medicines and food to citizens, and to take advantage of the opportunities available to organizations to provide them with cash support until radical solutions are found to lift the blockade and open the state's roads and humanitarian aid routes for its citizens.

For his part, the Deputy Wali of South Kordofan State extended a detailed explanation of the state's situation and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions of the citizens trapped in the cities of Kadugli and Dilling for two years, as well as the lack of basic services such as health, water, electricity, and communications. He expressed his hope that the state's needs would be met with urgent support from the federal government.