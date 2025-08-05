Sudan: Sixteen Rebel RSF Militia Commanders Charge in Absentia in the Killing of Former West Darfur Wali Khamis Abkar

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - The Special Court for Combating Terrorism and Crimes Against the State, headed by Judge Al-Mamoun Al-Khawad, in the case of the killing of former West Darfur Wali (governor) Khamis Abkar Adam, officially charged 16 defendants in absentia on Sunday.

The most prominent defendants are: Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeidti), commander of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, Abdel-Rahim Dagalo, Abdel-Rahman Juma Barakallah and Abdel-Moneim Abdel-Mahmoud Al-Rabi'a, besides others.

The defendants are to be tried under Articles 186, 187, 188, 189, and 191 of the Sudanese Criminal Code, relating to war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, rape, plundering, forced displacement, instigation, and incitement to hatred.

The court set September 10 as the date for the hearing of Sultan Saad Bahar-Eddin, Sultan of the Masalit, as the historical ruler of the region.

The court affirmed that it took into account all procedural judicial guarantees provided by law to the defendants.

The judge stated that the court found there was a basis to charge the defendants with the crimes and to issue a charge against each defendant.

The case was referred to the court following the completion of investigations. At the beginning of the hearing, the court heard the opening speech of the Public Prosecution, delivered by the Attorney General, who reviewed the evidence and proof upon which the Public Prosecution relied.

The court also heard the testimonies of 14 witnesses who confirmed the facts and attributed them to the defendants. The court also reviewed seven videos presented by the investigator as part of the case evidence, as well as two additional documents in support of the charges.

The defendants committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the murder of the Former Wali of West Darfur, Khamis Abkar, and the mutilation of his body. They also systematically killed approximately 15,000 Masalit people and displaced 700,000 of them to Chad. They also attacked camps, pillaged shops and banks, buried some alive, and prevented the evacuation of the wounded.