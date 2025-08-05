Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Directs Saf Supporters to Be Absorbed Under People's Resistance Umbrella

5 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak has given directives on the necessity of absorbing all components supporting the Armed Forces (SAF) under the People's Resistance Umbrella to ensure the unification of all efforts geared toward the actual battle.

This came during her meeting on Monday with a delegation from the National Committee for Mobilization and People's Resistance, headed by Lt. Gen. Bashir Mekki Al-Bahi.

For his part, the Head of the National Committee for Mobilization and People's Resistance, Lt. Gen. Bashir Al-Bahi, stated that the meeting was held within the framework of informing the country's senior leadership of the role of the People's Resistance and the efforts it has undertaken in supporting the Armed Forces with money and personnel.

He pointed out the continued efforts of the People's Resistance to mobilize and train mobilized personnel to meet the needs of the military Commandership in carrying out operations on the western hub and securing the borders of the Northern State. He pointed out the People's Resistance's participation in normalizing civilian life, considering that the People's Resistance is working in all fields, particularly reconstruction and rehabilitation, in accordance with the state's plan, with the participation of mobilized forces in the rehabilitation of hospitals, water and electricity stations. In addition, the People's Resistance is contributing to law enforcement and maintaining order as the right wing of community police in Khartoum and Al-Gezira states, as well as other safe states.

Furthermore, the head of the National Committee for the People's Resistance affirmed that the Resistance is waging this battle under the banner of pure nationalism, in both war and peace. Accordingly, the People's Resistance Committees in the states implemented the directive issued to support the western hub and coordinate with the military divisions in these states, besides preparing support convoys for the mobile forces, including food and health supplies. These conveys are to be launched in the coming days and will head to North Kordofan and Northern states.

