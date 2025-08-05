Libya: Afrobasket 2025 - Rwanda Lines Up Friendly Games Against Libya

Friendly matches

August 4: Rwanda vs Libya

August 6: Rwanda vs Libya

Rwanda will play two friendly matches against Libya as part of preparations for the 2025 Afrobasket tournament, scheduled to take place in Angola from August 12-24.

According to Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), more friendly games are being considered, but only the two matches against Libya on Monday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 6, have been confirmed so far.

Rwanda is pooled in Group A alongside Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde, and DR Congo.

The team is currently training daily at Petit Stade gymnasium.

Meanwhile, the Libyan team has already arrived in Kigali and is also preparing for the two build-up games before heading to Angola for the Afrobasket finals.

Groups A and C will play their matches at Kilamba Arena in Luanda, while Groups B and D will play at Pavilhão Welwitschia Mirabilis in Namibe.

Assistant coach Yves Murenzi has been coaching, Kenny Gasana and Sunny Niyomugabo have been coaching the team when head coach was on Afrobasket 2025 duty with the women's national team in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

With Sarr now back, he is expected to join the men's team for the preparations.

Provisional squad:

Lars Ishimwe, Ntore Habimana, Pierre Vandriessche, Prince Twa, Jean de Dieu Umuhoza, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Justin Uwitonze, William Robeyns, Steve Hagumitwari, Axel Mpoyo, Chandelier Twizeyimama, Cyiza Nshuti, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Prince Muhizi, Paul Bizimana, Cadeaux de Dieu Furaha, Bruno Shema, Hason Ward, Noah Bigirumwami, David Mutabazi, and Trey Twa.