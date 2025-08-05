Africa: Rwanda Is Setting Standard for Sports Infrastructure in Africa - Masai Ujiri

Kigali Recently Hosted a Star — studded edition of the Giants of Africa Festival, held from July 26 to August 2. The week-long celebration brought together over 320 young people from 20 African countries and featured appearances by global stars, including two-time NBA MVP Kawhi Leonard and Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr, among others.

This year's edition which was held under the theme "A Borderless Africa," was not just a celebration of basketball, it was a rallying call to empower Africa's youth through sport, culture, and connection.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Masai Ujiri, the co-founder of Giants of Africa and former Toronto Raptors president, lauded Rwanda's leadership in sports development.

"When you look at what's happening in Rwanda, especially around sports infrastructure, it's clear they're setting an example for the rest of the continent," he said.

This year's edition, he explained, reflects the festival's growth, fuelled by a deep conviction that sports can be a powerful entry point to teach young Africans about their culture, identity, and purpose.

"Whether it's community, mentorship, food, or fashion, sports brings us together," Ujiri said. "We want these kids to understand their talent and feel empowered to go anywhere across the continent, share their gifts, and connect through shared experiences."

One of the key moments during the festival was the unveiling of Zaria Court Kigali, a new multi-purpose sports complex officially inaugurated by President Paul Kagame, alongside Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and other dignitaries.

To Ujiri, the facility stands for more than just basketball.

"We saw it firsthand during the fashion show, how the space transformed from a court launch to a game, and now it's hosting the all-star event. It's beautiful to see the entire ecosystem come alive," he said.

From its amphitheater to restaurants, sports bars, shops, kids' playgrounds, five-a-side pitches, and event spaces, Zaria Court is designed to serve as a vibrant hub for community and commerce.

"This is where people can eat before or after a game, buy jerseys, stay at the hotel. It's built to be dynamic, a place that brings people together and drives economic activity," he added.

Ujiri credited President Kagame's vision and long-term investment in sports infrastructure for enabling such transformation.

"You need intention behind these kinds of initiatives. We're grateful to have the President's support," he said.

"And to see someone like Aliko Dangote at the opening? That was huge. It was a humbling moment, proof of the pan-African ambition we carry with the Zaria Group."

Reflecting on his relationship with President Kagame, Ujiri described it as both personal and impactful.

"He's been an incredible mentor and friend," he said. "A family friend, actually, and I'm proud of that. He's encouraged us in sports in so many ways."

Beyond personal ties, he applauded Kagame's efforts in creating opportunities for African youth through partnerships with the NBA and international football clubs.

"It's lifted our youth. It's allowed us to host festivals like this and build platforms that didn't exist before."

Reflecting on his personal journey, Ujiri encouraged young Africans to dream big and see sports as a gateway to broader opportunities.

"I wasn't the smartest or most talented, and I didn't have as many opportunities as some kids do today," he said. "But basketball became the platform that took me on an endless journey."

He emphasized that sports is a gateway, not only to the professional game, but to broader opportunities in education, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

"You don't have to end up in the NBA," Ujiri said. "There's so much more in the world of sports. I want young people to see that and believe they can be even bigger and better than I ever was."

Asked what fuels his commitment to young Africans, Ujiri pointed back to his own upbringing in Northern Nigeria.

"I think some people forget, I was once just like these kids, walking the streets of Zaria in Northern Nigeria," he said. "That's where my inspiration comes from. I grew up with so many talented kids, and I know there's so much in Africa that can be better and bigger."

"I've been inspired by people like Dikembe Mutombo. He used his voice through sports to help others, and that really motivated me," he said.

"As long as I can walk on my feet, I will keep using this platform to serve youth and build something greater."