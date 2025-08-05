Rwanda: How Giants of Africa Is Creating Jobs in Rwanda's Basketball Infrastructure

Giants of Africa Co — founder Masai Ujiri, NBA player Kawhi Leonard and Rwanda's Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire on Saturday, August 2, unveiled three new basketball courts at Saint Ignatius School in Kigali.

The project is part of Giants of Africa's efforts to invest in sports infrastructure, support youth development, and create jobs.

Etienne Bizimungu, a 30-year-old architect helped build the courts at the school which now enrolls more than 2,000 students. He works in flooring, rubber installation, and design. He has been with Kefa Sports Company since 2021.

"I'm an architect specializing in flooring, designing, rubbering and refurbishment. I find it a calling because I do it effortlessly," Bizimungu told Times Sport during the unveiling of the courts in Kibagabaga.

Since joining Kefa Sports, the local company contracted to build many of the Giants of Africa courts, Bizimungu has seen his career growing. He has worked beyond Rwanda's borders in countries like the Central African Republic, Uganda, South Sudan, and Angola.

He has also attended training from international partners, including Chinese construction firms, and has gained his skills and now employs up to 10 casual workers per project.

"Many people thought these courts were built by foreigners, but it's all local talent. It's proof that investing in sports infrastructure directly feeds the national economy and boosts skilled employment," he said.

Agnes Nyiramana, one of the workers involved in building the basketball courts, has been part of the ongoing construction work for over two months. Although she doesn't work throughout the entire project, she usually comes in during the final stages to handle tasks such as fixing nets, taking measurements, installing backboards, and other finishing touches.

"It's more than just an opportunity for me as a young woman," she said. "I didn't expect it, especially because this is a male-dominated field, even though I'm a trained mechanical engineer.

But it has really paid off. Over the past three years, this work has made a big difference in my life."

Nyiramana, 25, is a graduate in mechanics from IPRC-Kigali. She strongly believes that such opportunities are open to everyone. Her job has taken her across the country, working on similar projects in different regions.

"Kefa Sports Company has opened many doors for me," she said. "This is the fifth basketball court I've worked on. I truly feel like part of a bigger family that has directly benefited from the Giants of Africa initiative."

Janvier Iyabose, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has got the convergence of passion and purpose. A basketball player and construction talent, Iyabose began his journey with a scholarship from Kefa Sports in 2016.

While studying construction at St. Joseph Technical School, he also worked with Kefa on court designs, hands-on experience that set him apart.

"The calling met talent," he says. "And it has impacted my life ever since."

Today, Iyabose is considered one of the company's top young designers, proving that early investment in young talent pays dividends not only on the court but also in personal development.

Giants of Africa has built several basketball courts in Rwanda as part of their "Built Within" initiative, aiming to construct 100 courts across the continent.

These courts are located in various areas including two outdoor courts in Rwamagana District, Nyamirambo (Club Rafiki), Kimisagara, Rubavu, Rusizi, one in Notre Dame de la Providence de Karubanda (ENDP) Huye District and others. Each court introduces a special community, with unique hopes and dreams.