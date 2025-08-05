Somalia: Huge Fire At Mogadishu Market Kills Girl, Destroys Businesses

5 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A devastating fire ripped through Suuq Bacaad, Mogadishu's second-largest market, on Monday night, killing a young girl and destroying numerous shops, authorities said.

Yaaqshiid district commissioner Suleiman Mahamoud Fargah said the blaze, believed to have been triggered by an electrical fault, burned for several hours before firefighters managed to contain it.

"Sadly, one child lost her life in the fire," DC Fargah said, offering condolences to the family and confirming no other casualties were reported.

Fire crews faced strong winds that risked spreading the fire further in the congested marketplace. Their rapid response was crucial in limiting the destruction, officials said.

In the wake of the fire, a committee comprising local business owners is set to be established to evaluate the financial damage and coordinate support for affected traders.

Suuq Bacaad is a key commercial centre in Mogadishu, and the incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety measures and infrastructure in the city's busy markets.

