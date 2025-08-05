Somalia: Sodma Delegation Arrives in Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia — A delegation led by SoDMA Chairman Mahamuud Macalin Abdulle arrived in Baidoa today for the Somalia Humanitarian Affairs Forum.

The delegation includes humanitarian ministers from Somalia's Federal Member States, gathering to discuss pressing challenges and coordinate national humanitarian response efforts across the country.

The forum, organized by SoDMA, will host government agencies, donors, NGOs, and civil society groups focusing on Somalia's current humanitarian situation and strategic solutions.

South West State officials, led by Minister Abdinasir Abdi Arush, welcomed the delegation upon arrival at Shaati Gaduud Airport in Baidoa.

Speaking to the media, Minister Arush and the Mayor of Baidoa expressed their support and optimism for impactful outcomes from the upcoming forum.