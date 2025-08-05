Somalia: Sodma Delegation Arrives in Baidoa

5 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — A delegation led by SoDMA Chairman Mahamuud Macalin Abdulle arrived in Baidoa today for the Somalia Humanitarian Affairs Forum.

The delegation includes humanitarian ministers from Somalia's Federal Member States, gathering to discuss pressing challenges and coordinate national humanitarian response efforts across the country.

The forum, organized by SoDMA, will host government agencies, donors, NGOs, and civil society groups focusing on Somalia's current humanitarian situation and strategic solutions.

South West State officials, led by Minister Abdinasir Abdi Arush, welcomed the delegation upon arrival at Shaati Gaduud Airport in Baidoa.

Speaking to the media, Minister Arush and the Mayor of Baidoa expressed their support and optimism for impactful outcomes from the upcoming forum.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.