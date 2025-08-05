South Africa: Premier Commends KZN Law Enforcement Efforts

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has commended law enforcement agencies across the province for their efforts to keep communities safe.

This follows the recent high-impact, intelligence-driven operations by the South African Police Service (SAPS), which have led to major breakthroughs in several high-profile murder investigations.

The arrest of former municipal manager of the uMzimkhulu Local Municipality, Stanley Skhosana, in connection with the 2017 murder of former African National Congress councillor, Sindiso Magaqa was commended. The arrest was executed by the SAPS Political Task Killings Task Team.

"Skhosana's arrest represents a major development in a case that drew national attention and renewed calls for justice in politically motivated killings," Ntuli said.

Another key development includes the arrest of two suspects linked to the 2023 assassination of Democratic Alliance councillor and uMngeni Local Municipality Chief Whip, Nhlayenza Mdlovu.

"This is a substantial step toward solving one of the most high-profile political killings in the province," the Premier said.

Police also apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of Nokulunga Happiness Mashabane, a 31-year-old official from the KwaDukuza Local Municipality, who was found dead in her vehicle along Zinkwazi Link Road in June.

Mashabane sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

The arrest follows an intensive investigation led by KwaDukuza police detectives, in partnership with a private security firm, which led to the arrest of Mashabane's husband.

A second suspect was later identified and apprehended. Both suspects were arrested on 30 July 2025.

Ntuli commended the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and all dedicated officers for their professionalism, resolve, and courage.

"These arrests are a clear message to criminals--there is no hiding place. We are reclaiming our communities and restoring the rule of law. KwaZulu-Natal will not be a sanctuary for violence, impunity, or intimidation."

The Premier emphasised the Provincial Government's continued prioritisation of justice for victims of violence, particularly women, children, and political leaders targeted for their service.

"We remain fully committed to ending gender-based violence, political killings, and all other forms of violent crime. There can be no true freedom while our communities live in fear. Our vision is a province where every citizen--regardless of age or gender- can walk freely in peace, dignity, and safety."

Ntuli also urged citizens to work hand in hand with law enforcement and play an active role in building safer communities.

"We urge all citizens to report suspicious activity, cooperate with investigations, and support our police. Together, we can defeat crime, break the cycle of violence, and build a KwaZulu-Natal rooted in peace, justice, and unity," Ntuli said.