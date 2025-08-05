South Africa: Gauteng Crime Blitz Leads to 133 Arrests

In a coordinated weeklong operation, Gauteng police emergency services, including the Flying Squad, K9 Units and Highway Patrol members, apprehended 133 suspects between Friday, 25 July and Thursday, 31 July 2025.

The operation has also led to the recovery of 35 hijacked and stolen vehicles, and eight unlicensed firearms.

"The members participated in various concentrated operations, vehicle check points, secure escorts and intensive patrols around Gauteng, which led to 71 arrests for serious crimes including assault common and GBH (grievous bodily harm), possession of suspected stolen property, possession of precious metals, common robbery, malicious damage to property and driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The arrests also included [those for] contravention of the Immigration Act, armed robbery, housebreaking, illicit cigarettes, house robbery, contempt of court, kidnapping, murder, contravention of protection order, hijacking, shoplifting, rape, business burglary, tampering with essential infrastructure, intimidation and theft," the South African Police Service reported.

Thirteen suspects were arrested in connection with the recovered stolen vehicles, while five were detained in relation to the eight confiscated firearms.

As part of targeted anti-drug operations, about 44 suspects were arrested for drug possession and trafficking. Heroine, dagga crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and mandrax were also confiscated in separate incidents. Investigations into these cases are ongoing.

During routine patrols on Friday, members of the Benoni Flying Squad arrested four suspects and seized drugs.

The police officers also stopped a white Suzuki Swift on the R555 Road in Etwatwa at approximately 06:45 on Friday. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 10 transparent bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R30 000. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene.

"Three suspects, aged 22 to 28, were taken into custody by police in Tsakane near Cornwell. Nyaope and crystal methamphetamine were recovered in these separate incidents.

"The suspects are expected to appear in the local Magistrate's Courts facing charges of possession of and dealing in drugs."