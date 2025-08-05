South Africa: Mashatile to Unveil Bust of Mk Combatant in EC

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will unveil the bust of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) combatant Mbulelo "Khaya Kasibe" "Ntsizwa" Ngono on Thursday, 7 August 2025, in Lurhwayizo village, Eastern Cape.

As part of his responsibilities to promote social cohesion initiatives, particularly focusing on Traditional and Khoisan leaders, as well as Military Veterans, the Deputy President will lead the Eastern Cape government in honouring the 38th commemoration of the Battle of Lurhwayizo.

This year marks 38 years since the Battle of Lurhwayizo in Willowvale.

Lurhwayizo Store in Willowvale is the site of an iconic Battle of Lurhwayizo that took place 38 years ago over two days, from 21 and 22 January 1987.

During this battle, Umkhonto weSizwe combatant Ngono bravely engaged a combined force of the Transkei Defence Force, Transkei Police, and South African Police Force, along with State helicopters, in a 36-hour shootout.

Government commemorated this battle in January by the memorialisation of the bravery of Ngono, which was followed by a theatre production and enactment of the happenings of that fateful day of 1987.

After these activities, a bust of Ngono was commissioned and will be unveiled as a solemn tribute to the courage, resistance, and resilience of South Africa's liberation struggle.

"Although the remains of Mbulelo Ngono remain missing, we continue to honour him and many others for putting their lives on the line in defence of the freedoms we enjoy today," the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President will be joined by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie and the Provincial Executive.