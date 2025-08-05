South Africa: New Market Agent Opens Doors for Small Farmers

Neony Market Agents has joined Joburg Market to connect small-scale farmers with formal produce buyers and financial help.

The agency signed a three-year mentorship deal with Dapper Market Agents to guide its mission of uplifting developing farmers.

Small farmers trying to make a living in South Africa's farming industry have a new supporter on their side.

Neony Market Agents has joined Joburg Market with a clear goal: to help small-scale and emerging farmers break into the formal market.

Owned by Mduduzi Mubiana, Neony is a Black Economic Empowerment-accredited company focused on transformation and inclusion.

"Our aim is to help farmers who are growing produce in their backyards or on small plots, but do not yet know how the market system works," said Mubiana.

Neony is targeting those who are not yet part of the Joburg Market network and may be struggling to sell their goods in bigger markets.

The company is also teaming up with financial partners to make sure these farmers get the resources they need to expand. These partnerships provide both funding and access to buyers, which is something many small farmers struggle with.

To get off to a strong start, Neony has entered into a three-year mentorship agreement with Dapper Market Agents.

Mubiana said the guidance from Rocky Michael at Dapper has already been a big help. "Rocky Michael is an exceptional mentor, and I'm honoured to walk this journey with someone so experienced," he said.

The City of Johannesburg said Neony's arrival fits into a wider plan to transform local agriculture and promote long-term growth.