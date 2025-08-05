South Africa: Having Purpose Beats Biohacking Tricks When It Comes to Healthier Ageing

We've all been there, scrolling through endless hacks and pricey fixes that promise to slow down ageing. Some sound legit, others a little far-fetched. But in the rush to stay young, we may be missing the real secret.

New science and the women who embody it suggest there may be a simpler, more powerful way to age healthily.

Eva Schippers is a 96-year-old from Germany who seems to have figured it out. At a recent global wellness and longevity summit in Cologne, where experts from across the world showcased cutting-edge advances to slow aging, this vibrant woman stunned the audience, not with a scientific discovery, but with something far simpler.

"It's not pills, supplements or cold plunges that keep me young," she said. "Vitality isn't bought... it's lived."

Schippers lives with energy and passion, despite the hardships she's faced.

She lives independently, travels with her daughter and occasionally enjoys a glass of Champagne with friends. She doesn't take a single supplement.

What stands out is her strong social ties and zest for life, even after being separated from her family during the war and losing her husband of 40 years. Rather than letting these losses define her,...