South Africa: Having Purpose Beats Biohacking Tricks When It Comes to Healthier Ageing

4 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

We've all been there, scrolling through endless hacks and pricey fixes that promise to slow down ageing. Some sound legit, others a little far-fetched. But in the rush to stay young, we may be missing the real secret.

New science and the women who embody it suggest there may be a simpler, more powerful way to age healthily.

Eva Schippers is a 96-year-old from Germany who seems to have figured it out. At a recent global wellness and longevity summit in Cologne, where experts from across the world showcased cutting-edge advances to slow aging, this vibrant woman stunned the audience, not with a scientific discovery, but with something far simpler.

"It's not pills, supplements or cold plunges that keep me young," she said. "Vitality isn't bought... it's lived."

Schippers lives with energy and passion, despite the hardships she's faced.

She lives independently, travels with her daughter and occasionally enjoys a glass of Champagne with friends. She doesn't take a single supplement.

What stands out is her strong social ties and zest for life, even after being separated from her family during the war and losing her husband of 40 years. Rather than letting these losses define her,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.