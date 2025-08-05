South Africa: Springbok Women Pull Off Their 'Best Performance' in Final World Cup Warm-Up Against Black Ferns Xv

3 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa head into the Women's Rugby World Cup brimming with confidence after a brilliant 41-24 win against Black Ferns XV.

The Springbok Women wrapped up their Rugby World Cup preparations with a magnificent, morale-boosting 41-24 victory over the Black Ferns XV.

Two maul tries, an opportunistic try off an opposition error, a counter-attack try, a pair of pick-and-go tries and set-play tries off the back of solid lineouts. South Africa's win over New Zealand's second side had it all, it was little wonder then that head coach Swys de Bruin recognised the performance as one of the best since he started his tenure a year ago.

"I think we are now close to where we wanted to be a few weeks out from the Rugby World Cup," De Bruin said after the match.

"The team really played well and executed the tweaks we made very well, and that delivered not only a winning result, but also a boost of confidence to the squad and management.

"We worked hard to get to this point, and I can honestly say this was one of the best performances we had since I joined the squad just over a year ago."

Blueprint

While...

