Nigeria: Cadbury Nigeria Records N14.54bn Pre-Tax Profit in H1

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has posted a profit before tax (PBT) of N14.535 billion for the first six months period ended June 30, 2025.

This represents a 205 percent increase in profit over the loss of N13.880 billion that the Company recorded for the same period in 2024.

The company's gross profit rose by 128 percent from N9.587 billion to N21.859 billion in the period under review, while it reported a profit of N10.175 billion for the period, reversing a loss of N9.716 billion that it had reported for the first half of 2024. This translates to a 205 percent increase.

A statement from the company said Cadbury Nigeria's turnover grew by 50 percent from N51.440 billion in the first half of 2024, to N77.251 billion in the first six months of 2025, while its basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 205 percent to 446 kobo, reversing a loss of 426 kobo recorded for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Speaking on the company's outstanding performance, managing director, Cadbury Nigeria, Oyeyimika Adeboye, said the sustained growth trajectory in the first half of this year was largely driven by robust topline growth, continued resource optimisation and cost management to protect our margins.

He noted that the relative stability of the naira had also been an important enabler for better business planning and the team remained focused on delivering our business objectives.

Adeboye stated, "we, at Cadbury Nigeria, remain committed to delivering value for our stakeholders, particularly our shareholders, despite operating in a challenging business environment.

We will keep a clear focus on our goals with the support of Mondelez International, our parent company that strongly believes in the potential of Nigeria."