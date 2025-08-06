South Africa: Numsa Leads Indefinite Strike At South Africa's Leading Cookware Manufacturer

Set to enter its third day on August 6, the strike will continue indefinitely until the company concedes union rights, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA) maintains.

Demanding recognition of their union, workers have started an indefinite strike at Big5 Cookware, which describes itself as South Africa's "largest supplier and brand leader of cookware products," based in Thaba Nchu town of Free State province.

270 of its 300 workers are members of the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA), which has been organizing here since April.

"We began seeking organizational rights in the middle of May 2025," its regional secretary, Andile Zitho, told Peoples Dispatch. Faced with the company's refusal, the union escalated a labor dispute, which, by law, must first be arbitrated before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The conciliation was scheduled for June 6. However, "the company disputed the citation of the name Big5 Cookware, claiming that workers were employed by Lesedi Aluminum. We then applied to correct the citation to include both companies," he explained. "The company is using both names depending on who they are dealing with. We have decided to cite both in the CCMA proceedings."

The manager has since been evading by referring the union to the owner, who is, however, based in China. With conciliation deadlocked in the absence of any "concrete response" from the company, the union secured a strike certificate from the CCMA, after which workers downed tools on August 4.

Set to enter its third day on Wednesday, the strike will continue indefinitely, until the company concedes recognition to NUMSA, the union maintains.

Condemning "the company for their stubborn refusal to recognize the union, and ... attempting to limit the constitutional right of workers to join the union of their choice," NUMSA added in its statement: "We expect all companies, whether they are owned by Chinese nationals or Europeans, to adhere to the laws of this country including the constitution and labor laws."