Rwanda: Mukura to 'Reserve' Mukanemeye's Seat At Huye Stadium

In order to honor Madeleine Mukanemeye, the management of Mukura VS&L has decided keep her seat at Huye Stadium 'reserved," restricting fans from sitting on it whenever is hosting games at the stadium.

Mukanemeye, also known as Mama Mukura for her lover for Mukura, was laid to rest on Tuesday, August 5, at Munazi cemetery located in Save Sector, Huye District in Southern Province in a burial ceremony attended by hundreds of family, friends, fans of Mukura VS and members football fraternity.

During the burial, club vice-president Jean Paul Mushimiyimana said that, starting the 2025/26 season, no fan will sit on Mukanemeye's seat whenever the club is hosting a match at Huye Stadium.

The decision was made by the club to honor her service as club's longest supporter.

"The management of Mukura VS&L has decided that the seat she used to sit in at Stade Huye will be reserved whenever Mukura hosts a game," Nshimiyimana said.

Mukanemeye, who was nicknamed "Mama Mukura" courtesy of her unconditional love for Mukura VS, died on Sunday morning under what the club described as 'sudden circumstances.' She was 103 years old.

Her body was laid at Butare University Teaching Hospital (CHUB) mortuary.

Mukanemeye started to support Mukura VS from the day it was founded in 1963 and she was also an avid fan of Rwanda's national team 'Amavubi' where she barely missed a single match at Huye Stadium.

"We wish Mama Madeleine, Mama Mukura, who passed away yesterday, a peaceful rest. We will always remember your love and passion for football," a statement released by Rwanda FA reads.

"We also wish football fans in general and Mukura VS in particular strength in these difficult times."