Tanzania, U.S. Project Provides Cataract Surgeries to 100,000 People

Dar es Salaam — THE government, in collaboration with a US firm international organization, Helen Keller, has treated trachoma patients and provided cataract surgeries to approximately 100,000 people across 64 local government authorities in the country.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, made the statement on Monday after a meeting with a delegation from the organization at the Ministry of Health conference hall in Mtumba, Dodoma.

Elaborating, she noted that the meeting, which brought together the President of the organization and her delegation with the Ministry of Health, focused on strengthening collaboration in the fight against non-communicable diseases and neglected conditions, including nutrition interventions.

Additionally, Dr Magembe said that services such as the provision of vitamin A supplements and nutrition education, especially targeting children under the age of five, are ongoing in Mara Region in partnership with Helen Keller International.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Health and the organization discussed ways to expand surgical services for trachoma, cataracts as well as training for health sector workers.

On her part, the President of Helen Keller, Sarah Bouchie, said the organization has achieved its goals due to close cooperation with the government.

She further commended Tanzania's progress in controlling the diseases and pledged continued collaboration with the government in delivering nutrition education and eliminating neglected and non-communicable diseases.

Trachoma is a disease of the eye caused by infection with the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), It is a public health problem in 32 countries and is responsible for the blindness or visual impairment of about 1.9 million people, and blindness from trachoma is difficult to reverse.

Based on WHO April 2025 data, 103 million people live in trachoma endemic areas and are at risk of trachoma blindness.

The infection spreads through personal contact (via hands, clothes, bedding or hard surfaces) and by flies that have been in contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of an infected person. With repeated episodes of infection over many years, the eyelashes may be drawn in so that they rub on the surface of the eye. This causes pain and may permanently damage the cornea.