Congo-Kinshasa: Senate Votes Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Deal Into Law

Senators on Monday, August 4, voted in favour of the law ratifying the June 27 peace agreement signed between Rwanda and DR Congo.

The US-brokered agreement, which had been approved by the Cabinet and the lower house, has several components, including a plan for the neutralisation of the FDLR, a militia founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and the lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures as a result.

Speaking during a Plenary Session of the Senate on Monday, Olivier Nduhungirehe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reiterated Rwanda's commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

"We wish for the full implementation of the agreement with political will and good faith," Nduhungirehe told the Senators.

"We are dedicated to its implementation as it is the sole pathway to achieving sustainable peace and fostering economic development and people's well-being in the Great Lakes Region. We recognise that everyone benefits from peace, cooperation and regional economic integration."