Nigerian Teenager Who Won Global English Competition Deserves National Honour - Pantami

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has urged the Federal Government to honour the 17-year-old student from Yobe state, Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, who won a global English competition.

Nafisa outperformed over 20,000 students from 69 countries to emerge the world's best in English language skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Pantami said that the teenager's success could be attributed to her natural talent, dedication and discipline.

He urged the federal government to match the prizes given to the Super Falcons and D'Tigress with similar recognition for the young girl.

He argued that her "English teacher deserves a reward similar to the one given to the coaching and technical team of the football and basketball players."

He wrote, "I read from various reliable sources that Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State in Nigeria, has indeed been recognised as the top performer in English language skills globally at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom. She outperformed over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations, to win the competition. We are proud of you, Nafisa.

"It was also reported that Nafisa is a student of Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) in Yobe State. This her achievement has sparked our celebration.

"There is no doubt that her success can be attributed to her natural talent, dedication, discipline, and support she received from her parents and the schools she attended. Nafisa's achievement highlights her as a shining example of Nigerian students' potential to excel globally with the right opportunities and enabling environment. This kind of feat requires more encouragement from the government.

"Recently, our women's football team won the Women's Africa Cup in Morocco. Each player received $100,000, a three-bedroom flat, and a national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). In addition, our Nigeria's women's national basketball team, D'Tigress, was appreciated following their historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Championship for becoming the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

"I strongly recommend that Nafisa deserves $100,000, a three-bedroom flat, and a national honour from the federal government of Nigeria. In addition, her English teacher deserves a reward similar to the one given to the coaching and technical team of the football and basketball players. We must continue to take education very seriously and reward the efforts of our citizens.

"Interestingly, it is said that education is the passport to future development, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today through education and skills.

"Finally, it is essential to always remember that education is the foundation upon which we build our future and the future of our country. Let's invite our daughter and the daughter of all Nigerians, along with her English teacher, to the presidency. What is good for the goose is good for the gander."