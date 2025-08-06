Uganda: Parliament Pays Tribute to Trailblazing Former MP Rhoda Kalema

Parliament on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, paid glowing tribute to the late Hon. Lay Canon Rhoda Nalwejje Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema, one of Uganda's pioneering female legislators, who passed away on Sunday, August 3.

Opening the day's plenary session, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among described Kalema as a "formidable figure in Uganda's political history" and a powerful symbol of women's leadership.

She noted that Kalema's entry into Parliament as one of the first two women MPs marked a pivotal moment in the country's democratic journey.

"She was not just a politician, but a beacon of hope, especially for women who dared to dream beyond the boundaries society had set for them," Among said.

In her honour, Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence.

Lawmakers, particularly women, rose to celebrate Kalema's legacy. Christine Nakimwero (Kiboga District) and Gorreth Namugga (Mawogola South) spoke emotionally of her contribution to national development and her mentorship of younger leaders.

"She walked the halls of power with grace and left footprints we still follow," said Namugga.

Speaker Among informed the House that Parliament was awaiting formal communication from the government on its official role in the burial arrangements.

According to the family, the late Kalema's body will arrive on Wednesday, August 6. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 7, at 9am at St Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.

That evening, a vigil will be held at the family home in Muyenga, Plot 860 William Kalema Drive, starting at 6:00 PM.

Another vigil will follow on Friday, August 8, at the Kalema family residence in Kiboga, also starting at 6pm.

The final burial ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 9, at the same Kiboga residence.

A funeral service will begin at 10:am, with the burial set for 2pm.

Kalema's passing has evoked memories of her role in shaping Uganda's post-independence political space and standing firm during turbulent times.

She remains a revered name in the history of women's representation in Parliament.