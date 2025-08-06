Rwanda: What Next After MPs Pass Health Services Bill?

Rwanda's healthcare services bill, which was passed by Parliament on Monday, August 4, is poised to bring reforms to the country's health sector by consolidating fragmented laws and addressing emerging medical needs.

Among other things, the bill, which was tabled before parliament on November 5, 2024, addresses issues regarding access to adolescent reproductive health services and determines reproductive technologies, such as surrogacy and in vitro fertilisation, which help people and couples dealing with fertility issues.

Its parliamentary approval follows years of debate about teens' access to contraceptives, with proponents arguing that the move would help curb unintended pregnancies affecting them, while others raised concerns about the provision's potential impact on societal values among children.

To tackle high rates of unintended pregnancies among adolescents, the bill lowers the age of consent for accessing healthcare services, including contraceptives, from 18 to 15. The Ministry of Health says this aims to improve access to essential services for teens.

Though assisted reproductive technologies (ART), which include surrogacy, were provided for in the June 2024 law governing persons and family, there was a lack of critical details. The new bill fills those gaps by clarifying which methods are allowed in Rwanda, legal agreements between intended parents and surrogate mothers, obligations of both parties, and regulatory responsibilities of healthcare facilities offering the ART services.

What's next in the legislative process?

Since the bill does not fall under constitutional, organic, defence, or international treaty-related laws, it does not require Senate review and approval.

Therefore, the next step is presidential assent. Once signed by the President of the Republic, the bill will be published in the Official Gazette, thereby becoming law.

The Parliament of Rwanda explains that when a law passed by the Chamber of Deputies does not fall within the legislative powers of the Senate, it is sent directly to the President for promulgation.

According to the Rwandan constitution, the powers to promulgate laws are vested in the President of the Republic. The President of the Republic promulgates a law within 30 days of its receipt.

However, before promulgating the law, the President of the Republic may request Parliament for a second reading.

If, after the request by the President of the Republic for a second reading of a law, the Parliament adopts the law by a two-thirds majority vote for ordinary laws, or by a three-quarters majority vote for organic laws, the President of the Republic promulgates the law within 30 days.

Other reasons for the introduction of the bill

According to the Ministry of Health, the bill consolidates the already existing laws, including the 2016 law relating to human reproductive health and the 2013 law establishing medical professional liability insurance.

This merger streamlines legal provisions related to healthcare, offering a more unified legal framework.

The bill also provides for technological advances.

Key provisions in this regard include those related to assisted reproductive technology (ART).

With growing demand for ART services to help couples who are unable to conceive naturally, and with such services already being offered in Rwanda, the bill introduces specific provisions for regulating them, the Ministry of Health stated.

These include guidelines on surrogacy, detailing the rights and responsibilities of intended parents, surrogate mothers, and healthcare providers. The law also outlines requirements for surrogates and conditions under which surrogacy is permitted.

Recognising the global trend toward digitalisation in healthcare, the bill incorporates provisions for digital health services. It seeks to regulate the use of technology in medical practice, an area that is already seeing adoption in Rwanda.