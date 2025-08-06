Uganda: President Museveni Orders Ministry of Works to Fix Budget Issues, Expedite Road Projects

5 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

President Museveni has directed the Ministry of Works to resolve budgeting challenges and ensure the timely completion of ongoing road projects across Uganda.

The Ministry of Works had informed Parliament that several construction projects were halted or suspended due to funding shortages.

In response, Museveni instructed the Ministry of Transport to prioritize completing these projects and maintain both tarmac and murram roads in excellent condition.

After reviewing the Ministry's Shs5.912 trillion budget, the President noted that funds must also cover the Standard Gauge Railway and Uganda Airlines.

He pointed out that road works alone require Shs 3.2 trillion, urging urgent government action.

Key upcoming road projects include Mityana-Mubende-Kyenjojo, Ibanda-Mbarara, Ishaka-Mbarara, and Mukono-Lugazi-Jinja.

During a recent spot check, residents along the Najjanankumbi-Busabala road, a project previously halted due to lack of funds, called on the government to prioritize its completion.

They described the road as dangerous, citing uncovered manholes and unfinished tarmac sections.

Among the 27 suspended road projects is the Mubende-Mityana road. Residents and leaders like Fort Portal Municipality MP Alex Ruhunda emphasized the highway's importance for business and urged swift completion.

"Traders and transporters are suffering. This highway is critical to economic activity and must be prioritized," Ruhunda said.

