South Africa: All the Facts On Meningococcal Meningitis in Wake of Tragic Death of Stellenbosch Student

5 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The sudden death of Stellenbosch student Chris Scheffer from meningococcal meningitis -- a rare and deadly bacterial infection -- has sparked urgent health warnings. Here's what you need to know about the disease, its symptoms, and how to protect yourself.

Following the tragic and sudden death of a 19-year-old theology student at Stellenbosch University, which has left students and staff reeling, the Western Cape institution has confirmed that Chris Scheffer died of meningococcal meningitis, a rare and fast-progressing infection.

Scheffers' body was discovered on Saturday, 2 August, in his room at Dagbreek student residence. His tragic death has prompted a swift public health response, raising questions about the disease, how it spreads, and what steps people can take to protect themselves.

Here's what we know about the infection.

What is meningococcal meningitis?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), meningitis is a viral or bacterial disease which infects the thin protective membrane (meninges) that covers the brain and spinal cord. The swelling happens when bacteria or a virus infect the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

In Chris Scheffer's case, he contracted a bacterial form of the disease, called meningococcal meningitis, which is caused by the...

