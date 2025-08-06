Ethiopia: News - Over 5,000 Displaced As Awash River Floods Hit Southwest Shewa - 2,400 Hectares of Crops Destroyed

Addis Abeba- Torrential rainfall over the weekend triggered severe flooding along the Awash River in Ilu and Sebeta Hawas districts of the Southwest Shewa Zone, Oromia region, displacing more than 5,000 people and damaging over 2,400 hectares of farmland, local officials told Addis Standard.

Tadele Tesfaye, chief administrator of Ilu district, said the Awash River overflowed at four points on Saturday night, inundating two kebeles - Werarso Kelina and Mulo Sexayie - and forcing residents to evacuate.

He confirmed extensive crop destruction and livestock loss, including chickens, goats, and sheep, though the total number of animals lost is still being assessed. Tadele warned that at least five additional kebeles are at high risk of flooding as the rainy season intensifies.

In Sebeta Hawas district, Ashenafi Nuguse, the district's chief administrator, said the river overflowed into Awash Balloo kebele, displacing 240 households and damaging both crops and livestock. Remaining residents are reportedly living in fear of further flooding.

Displaced families from Ilu are currently sheltering in a school building in Taji town, while those from Sebeta Hawas have been relocated to Tullu Arara Primary School.

Both officials noted that while limited support has been received from regional and federal actors, it remains insufficient given the scale of the crisis. Evacuation efforts using trucks and boats are ongoing, with concerns mounting that floodwaters could reach Taji town itself if rains continue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ethiopian Meteorology Institute has issued warnings of continued moderate to heavy rainfall across various parts of the country throughout August, with risks of hailstorms and flash floods in the northeast, north, central, southwest, and western regions.

This is not the first time the Awash River has brought destruction to communities along its banks. In August 2021, heavy rains caused the river to overflow, triggering severe flooding in three localities of Asayta Woreda in Afar Regional State.

According to Aydahis Yasin, then Head of the Regional Disaster Risk Management and Food Security Bureau, the flooding displaced residents from at least 100 households and submerged over 50 hectares of farmland, destroying standing crops and disrupting livelihoods in the area.

Similarly, in September 2020, the overflow of the Awash River and Lake Bekele left thousands stranded as floodwaters inundated Haro Hadi town in East Shewa Zone where at least 20,000 people were evacuated after heavy summer rains triggered flooding.