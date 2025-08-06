Sudan: UN Expert Concludes Official Visit to Port Sudan, Expressing Alarm At Deteriorating Human Rights Situation

GENEVA (5 August 2025) - Radhouane Nouicer, Designated Expert on human rights in Sudan of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, today sounded the alarm about the deteriorating human rights situation amidst escalating hostilities, as he concluded a visit to Port Sudan.

"Every day the conflict continues in Sudan, innocent lives are lost, communities are torn apart, and trauma continues to haunt generations. The ongoing war has devastated civilian lives and turned daily survival into a constant struggle," said Nouicer.

"I remain gravely concerned that civilians in Sudan continue to suffer widespread violations and abuses, including extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, forced displacement and arbitrary detention. As the conflict persists, the human rights and humanitarian situation is deteriorating at an alarming pace," added Nouicer.

During his visit to Port Sudan, Nouicer met with Sudanese officials, including the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Governor of Darfur region, with whom he engaged in frank and transparent discussions, in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

"In my meetings, I followed up with authorities on key priority areas raised during my last visit in July 2024, and which continue to require immediate attention, including the protection of civilians, accountability, civic space and humanitarian access," Nouicer said.

"I heard directly from internally displaced women at a site hosting female-headed households, who recounted the impact of the conflict on the lives of people forced to flee. In particular, people with disabilities face enormous difficulties in leaving conflict areas, and with lack of accessible services in areas of displacement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan International Organisations Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He highlighted issues concerning restricted access to regions in dire need of humanitarian assistance, such as the besieged city of El Fasher in North Darfur and the Kordofan region, where intense hostilities have worsened the protection and humanitarian situation for civilians.

"The coming rainy season will further exacerbate the crisis for millions of displaced persons, turning an already dire situation into a disaster," said the Designated Expert.

"The path forward demands more than ceasefires and peace talks. It requires a sustained commitment to justice, accountability, and inclusive governance. The international community must not merely observe but act with urgency to enforce the arms embargo, support local peacebuilders, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access."

The Expert reiterated that only peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue will alleviate the suffering, end the violence, return children to schools, ensure the safe and dignified return of IDPs and refugees to their homes, and preserve Sudan's harmony and peaceful cohabitation of its diverse communities.

To read the full end of mission statement, click here

For more information and media requests, please contact:

In Geneva

Jeremy Laurence - +41 22 917 9383 / jeremy.laurence@un.org

In Nairobi

Seif Magango - +254788343897 / seif.magango@un.org