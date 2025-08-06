Eritrea: Preparation for National Festival 2025 Finalized

5 August 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 05 August 2025 - Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, indicated that preparations for the National Festival 2025 have been finalized. The festival is scheduled to take place from 9 to 17 August at the Expo Grounds in Asmara.

Noting that "displays depicting our cultural diversity and unity have been prepared," Ambassador Zemede said the festival will feature cultural and musical performances, traditional villages representing the cultures and traditions of the various ethnic groups in the country, exhibitions of products by various institutions and regions, children's educational and entertainment programs, book displays, paintings and sculptures exhibitions, as well as seminars, among others.

Ambassador Zemede also underlined that the National Festival, beyond being an entertainment event, is a reflection of the unity and cultural diversity of the Eritrean people.

